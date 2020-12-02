How to watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas 2020

You know Christmas is well and truly coming once you see these telltale signs: lights springing up across your street, the mandatory Christmas adverts, and, of course, the traditional showing of Elf on TV.

So every Christmas at RadioTimes.com, we’re faced with the same questions: Is Elf on TV this year? Where can I watch Elf? Is Elf on Netflix? And we do our best to answer them, even when the answers may not be what people are hoping for.

It’s easy to see why – Elf is up there with the likes of Home Alone and Love Actually as one of the best ever Christmas films that deserve a TV showing every year. The same could be said of Die Hard, but whether that’s a Christmas movie is an entirely different debate…

One dark year, the Will Ferrell-led Christmas film wasn’t on TV or available to stream at all, a terribly sad state of affairs. Thankfully, things are much more positive this year – Elf is on one of the major streaming platforms and will be shown several times this year on certain channels. Find out where below:

Is Elf on TV this year?



Elf will be showing on TV this year – but only if you have Sky. The Christmas classic will be airing on Sky Cinema from 8th December, starting from 12pm on Sky Cinema Drama.

If you miss that showing, however, you’re in luck – Elf will be repeated almost every day in the lead up to Christmas, so keep an eye on Sky Cinema Drama, Sky Cinema Hits and, of course, Sky Cinema Christmas for the next airing. It will also be available on Sky’s on-demand service through your Sky Box.

Is Elf on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Elf isn’t on Netflix this year – but it is available to stream elsewhere.

Where to watch Elf on demand

If you don’t have Sky, you will still be able to stream Elf on NOW TV once it lands on 8th December. A NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass costs £11.99 a month or you can get a 7-day free trial.

You can also rent Elf on Amazon Prime Video for £3.49.

Check Elf showings with our TV Guide, and see what else is on with our guide to the best Christmas TV this year.