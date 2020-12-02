Accessibility Links

Vote for the best Pixar movie in our poll

Have your say on the beloved animation studio's best film ahead of the release of Soul.

Toy Story

Since Pixar burst onto the scene with its first feature Toy Story in 1995, the studio has dominated the animation scene – with a string of critically acclaimed movies helping it win millions of adoring fans.

This Christmas, the latest original film from the studio is being released, with Soul arriving on Disney+ on Christmas Day itself, having debuted to rave reviews at this year’s London Film Festival.

In anticipation of the new film, we’re asking readers to select their favourite of the previous 22 features in a bid to determine the most popular Pixar film so far.

Is your favourite film one from the studio’s early years, such as Toy Story or A Bug’s Life, or do you prefer some of their more recent output such as Coco or 2020’s Onward? Perhaps you reckon one of the many sequels is the best of the bunch, like Toy Story 3 or Finding Dory, or maybe you’re a fan of one of the less talked about films such as Brave or The Good Dinosaur?

Then again, there’s a good chance your favourite could come from the studio’s incredible run of original films in the late ’00s, which saw the release of Ratatouille, Wall-E and Up in consecutive years.

There certainly isn’t a lack of options to choose from, and it will almost certainly be difficult to limit your choice to just one pick, but there are no wrong answers here – each film has undoubted merits.

So, why not have your say and select your favourite option below!

Soul will be released on Disney+ on 25th December 2020. You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month. Check out the best movies on Disney+ and best shows on Disney+ or, if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

