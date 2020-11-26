Director Paul WS Anderson has devoted much of his career to bringing video game franchises to the big screen, having been behind 1995’s Mortal Kombat and four of the six films in The Resident Evil series.

Now, he’s turned his attention to another video game series – specifically Monster Hunter, with regular collaborator (and his wife) Milla Jovovich set to star in the lead role.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film, including how to watch it and what it’s about.

How to watch Monster Hunter in the UK

The film had been scheduled for a UK release on Friday 4th December 2020 but this was pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is now expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021, we’ll let you know when an exact date is announced.

What is Monster Hunter about?

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the film follows US Army Ranger Captain Artemis, the leader of an elite military force which falls through a portal into a world populated by giant monsters.

While there, they meet a hunter who helps them survive in the world and fight against the monsters as they seek a way home.

Monster Hunter cast

Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) takes on the lead role as Captain Artemis, while the eponymous hunter is played by Thai actor Tony Jaa.

Supporting actors include Ron Perlman, Tip “T. I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman and Jin Au-Yeung.

Monster Hunter trailer

You can catch a glimpse of the action in the below trailer, which was released in October 2020 and includes plenty of monster sightings – they certainly don’t look like friendly creatures.

