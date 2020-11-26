Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. How to watch Monster Hunter in the UK

How to watch Monster Hunter in the UK

Everything you need to know about the latest video game adaptation from Resident Evil filmmaker Paul WS Anderson

Monster Hunter

Director Paul WS Anderson has devoted much of his career to bringing video game franchises to the big screen, having been behind 1995’s Mortal Kombat and four of the six films in The Resident Evil series.

Advertisement

Now, he’s turned his attention to another video game series – specifically Monster Hunter, with regular collaborator (and his wife) Milla Jovovich set to star in the lead role.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film, including how to watch it and what it’s about.

How to watch Monster Hunter in the UK

The film had been scheduled for a UK release on Friday 4th December 2020 but this was pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is now expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021, we’ll let you know when an exact date is announced.

What is Monster Hunter about?

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the film follows US Army Ranger Captain Artemis, the leader of an elite military force which falls through a portal into a world populated by giant monsters.

While there, they meet a hunter who helps them survive in the world and fight against the monsters as they seek a way home.

Monster Hunter cast

Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) takes on the lead role as Captain Artemis, while the eponymous hunter is played by Thai actor Tony Jaa.

Supporting actors include Ron Perlman,  Tip “T. I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman and Jin Au-Yeung.

Monster Hunter trailer

You can catch a glimpse of the action in the below trailer, which was released in October 2020 and includes plenty of monster sightings – they certainly don’t look like friendly creatures.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Doctor Who - Ascension of the Cybermen

Jodie Whittaker will face more classic monsters in Doctor Who series 13

Chris Chibnall

Exclusive Doctor Who bosses reveal how COVID-19 changed season 13 filming

John Boyega plays Leroy Logan in Small Axe on BBC One

John Boyega would have made different decisions to Small Axe’s Leroy Logan

All Creatures Great and Small

The Big RT Interview All Creatures Great and Small stars on pressure of bringing back show and working with animals: 'Don't mess it up!'