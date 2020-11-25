When is Ryan Reynolds film The Adam Project on Netflix?

Netflix have banked no less than two superheroes for their latest film, The Adam Project, starring Marvel’s Mark Ruffalo (better known as The Incredible Hulk) and Ryan Reynolds (star of Deadpool) as a time-travelling father-and-son duo.

Ruffalo will play a brilliant physicist who also happens to be Reynolds’ character’s dad in this time-twisty sci-fi flick, which also stars Marvel alumnus Zoe Saldana and newcomer Walker Scobell as Reynolds’ 13-year-old self, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Adam Project.

When is The Adam Project released on Netflix?

There’s no set release date for the film on Netflix, but we predict that it will air sometime at the end of 2021.

The Adam Project cast

Ryan Reynolds plays a man (presumably called Adam, although that’s not been confirmed!) who must travel back in time to team up with his 13-year-old self in order to find his late father (still alive in the past), played by Mark Ruffalo.

Meanwhile Catherine Keener (who played the villainous mother in Get Out) will play the antagonist, an as-yet unnamed woman who’s stolen mysterious and powerful technology from Ruffalo’s physicist.

Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner are also both reportedly attached to the project.

What is The Adam Project about?

According to What’s On Netflix, the working synopsis reads: “Adam Reed, age 13, and still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy.

“He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission. Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world.”

A further twist is that the two Adams (both young and grown-up) find that they don’t exactly warm to one another, meaning that while fighting to save the world, they’ll need to put their differences aside, and additionally come to terms with their grief.

Is there a trailer for The Adam Project?

There’s no trailer yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest news.

