When is Deadpool 3’s release date? Cast, trailer and latest news

Ever since the news of the Fox/Disney merger, one of the biggest questions fans have been asking is what will happen to Deadpool – the wise-cracking superhero played in two films by Ryan Reynolds.

Advertisement

The last Deadpool film was released back in 2018 and ever since there’s been a ton of speculation about where the character might be headed, with rumours doing the rounds that he might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe now Disney has the rights.

That has raised questions of whether the foul-mouthed character would actually be a good fit in the MCU, which has until now opted for a more family-friendly approach to the genre.

For now, it seems that progress is being made for a third Deadpool movie, with Reynolds returning to the role and, according to Deadline, another R-rating likely.

The project is reportedly still in very early development, but it has been claimed that the film now has its writers – so hopefully fans can begin to look forward to the film before too long.

Read on for all the latest news about Deadpool 3:

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Deadpool 3’s release date?

Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be in development at Marvel Studios, but it’s understood to still be in the very early stages of development – meaning a release date is likely still some way off at this stage.

The good news is that it seems the film does have a writing team in place – with reports suggesting that Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have signed on to the project after being chosen by Reynolds.

Even then, though, fans shouldn’t gear up for a new Deadpool film in the near future, and there’s no telling what it could look like if it does eventually arrive.

In March, prolific comic book writer Rob Liefeld told io9 that the studio hasn’t laid out plans to produce a new Deadpool movie in the next five years, which would place the sequel’s release date in 2025 at the earliest.

Throughout all this Ryan Reynolds, who has never been shy about his passion for the character, has repeatedly made clear his desire to make another movie.

In September, a fan tweeted Ryan Reynolds a fake poster for Deadpool 3 with the caption: “We need it right now.”

The actor sent back a one-word response – “Ditto.” – confirming that he’s still very much invested in the Merc with a Mouth’s future, despite having many other projects in the pipeline.

Ditto. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 2, 2020

In addition, when asked for comment on his character’s absence from Marvel’s release schedule, Reynolds humorously told Entertainment Weekly: “I agree with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola that Marvel films suffer from an alarming lack of Deadpool.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has suggested (via Yahoo! Movies) that the Merc With A Mouth’s next misadventure might end up with a lower age certificate.

“It’s rated R so that’s not necessarily the [MCU] brand but he doesn’t necessarily need to be R and [Disney] don’t necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies,” Leitch explained. “I think we’ll find a happy ground.”

However, a report in Deadline in November 2020 claimed it was likely that the film would once again be aiming for an R-rating.

Deadpool 3 cast

Ryan Reynolds is once again expected to reprise his role as Wade Wilson, given that the actor is widely loved in the role and has been a huge creative force behind the first two movies.

What we don’t know just yet is which members of his supporting cast will return alongside him, with Morena Baccarin’s love interest Vanessa being a particularly difficult case to unravel.

She was dead for most of the last film, but in the final few minutes Deadpool seemingly travelled back in time to prevent her murder from ever happening – or was that just a fantasy?

Fans will also be keen to see more of Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino, two characters who are frequent associates of Deadpool in the comics, as well as eventual members of the X-Force team.

And how can we forget the only X-Men members willing to work with Deadpool? Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) are strong bets to return, given their significant roles in the first two films.

Dwayne Johnson made headlines when he expressed interest in taking on the role of Weapon X experiment Garrison Kane in the third film, after working with Ryan Reynolds in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

However, the former wrestler has since pushed on with plans for his long-gestating Black Adam movie as part of the DC Extended Universe, so that would probably prevent him from getting involved with Marvel.

Dearest Rob, thank you amigo. It’s true, in @HobbsAndShaw, I have insanely outstanding chemistry with our familiar friend. Since you created the characters, how does one Garrison Kane get alone with one

💀🏊‍♂️ ? https://t.co/1Z58qbiQp8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Is Deadpool now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

This is quite a complicated question. While Deadpool was first introduced as part of the standalone X-Men movies, the character could very well transition over to the MCU, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

While the other X-Men characters are expected to be completely rebooted following the disastrous performance of Dark Phoenix, Deadpool remains very popular so recasting the role would be asking for trouble.

Plus, as the character has such a fondness for meta humour, it would be very easy for him to shrug off any continuity errors with an offbeat remark straight down the lens of the camera.

(Fancy an MCU marathon? Here’s how to watch the Marvel movies in order.)

What will happen in Deadpool 3?

At the moment, few details have been released, but Ryan Reynolds did tell Variety that the film will go “in a completely different direction” to previous instalments.

The producers behind Deadpool had previously planned to make an X-Force spin-off movie, based on a comic book that follows a black-ops team of Marvel mutants on dangerous missions.

However, the project appears to have been one of the casualties of the Disney/Fox shuffle, so it’s possible some of those ideas could be incorporated into Deadpool 3 instead.

After all, the Merc with a Mouth has already tried to assemble the team once with hilariously gruesome results, so hopefully the second attempt will be a tad more successful.

Watch this space for more details as they come in.

Is there a trailer for Deadpool 3?

No, and it looks like we’ll be waiting a good long while to see any sort of footage. That is, unless Ryan Reynolds decides to start leaking things again.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.