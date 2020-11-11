Accessibility Links

Millie Bobby Brown to star as Princess Elodie in Netflix fantasy film Damsel

The Enola Holmes star, 16, will also executive produce the aristocratic adventure.

Enola Holmes

Fresh from her massive success with Netflix period mystery Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown has been has cast as the lead in the streaming network’s epic aristocratic fantasy film, Damsel.

Brown, 16, will executive produce as well as star in Damsel, which will be directed by Spanish film-maker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who was behind the zombie sequel 28 Weeks Later and was Oscar nominated for the 1997 short live-action film Esposados.

According to Deadline, Damsel is the tale of a princess, Elodie, who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, only to find out that she is being sacrificed to a dragon.

The screen play for Damsel has been written by Dan Mazeau, who is no stranger to the world of fantasy: he created the blockbuster Wrath of the Titans and Universal’s in-development feature Cowboy Ninja Viking.

The Anglo-American actress Brown is turning into a teenage superstar. Besides being nominated for two Emmy Awards as the character Eleven in Netflix thriller Stranger Things, her period mystery Enola Holmes has been a huge hit on Netflix since it launched in September.

According to Nielsen, streaming figures saw Netflix users watching nearly 1.17 billion minutes of the film in its first week, which translated into roughly 9.63 million plays for the 121-minute movie and became the biggest single-week performance for an original streaming movie since Nielsen began monitoring weekly streaming numbers.

Brown will next be seen in the 2021 Warner Bros/Legendary cinema release Godzilla vs. Kong, a sequel to last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which has earned more than $300 million (£227 million) worldwide.

Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
