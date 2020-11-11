Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week

With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.

iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.

And the deals are quite something too. The Back to the Future trilogy is being upgraded to 4K an is on offer, while there are some terrifying horrors reduced just in time for Halloween.

And if you are yet to buy a 4K TV, keep an eye on all the upcoming deal events taking place such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

iTunes for £3.99

American Gangster

Apollo 13

Atomic Blonde

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: Final Cut

Fifty Shades of Grey

First Man

Jaws

Mortal Engines

The Big Lebowski

The Bridge on the River Kwai

The Dam Busters

Oblivion

Mamma Mia

Pacific Rim Uprising

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Pitch Perfect 3

Psycho

Robin Hood

Scarface

Skyscraper

Spartacus

Split

The Birds

The Scorpion King

Van Helsing

Why Him?

Yesterday

iTunes for £4.99

SEAC

2001: A Space Odyssey

Allied

Aquaman

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Breaking In

Clear and Present Danger

Crazy Rich Asians

Fences

Flashdance

Get Out

Gremlins

Hacksaw Ridge

Interstellar

IT

IT Chapter 2

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Kong Skull Island

Lawrence of Arabia

Mad Max Fury Road

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Overlord

Ready Player One

Patriot Games

Schindler’s List

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Legacy

Jason Bourne

The Darkest Hour

The Goonies

The Hangover

The Hangover Part 3

The Hunt for Red October

The Last Castle

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy (2017)

The Shining

The Sum of All Fears

The Wizard of OZ

Thoroughbreds

Tropic Thunder

Us

XXX The Return of Xander Cage

iTunes for £5.99

10 Cloverfield Lane

1917

Baywatch

Blockers

Downton Abbey

Dunkirk

Forrest Gump

Grease

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Midway

Mission Impossible

Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol

Monster Trucks

mother!

Now You See Me

Paddington

Paddington 2

Pet Semetary (1989)

Saving Private Ryan

Shutter Island

The Commuter

Top Gun

Transformers: The Last Night

Twilight

Eclipse

New Moon

Breaking Dawn Part One

Breaking Dawn Part Two

Wild

4K Bundles

Back to the Future Trilogy £14.99

How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99

Pitch Perfect Trilogy £9.99

The Matrix Trilogy £14.97

Fast & The Furious 8 Movie Collection £24.99

HD iTunes Movie deals

There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:

E.T, The Bourne Identity, Gladiator, The Green Mile and many more for £3.99.

For £4.99, look for titles like The English Patient, The Hangover Part 2 and Three Kings.

