Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Irish react badly to accents in Wild Mountain Thyme starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Irish react badly to accents in Wild Mountain Thyme starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt

The upcoming Irish romantic comedy is getting a big reaction on social media.

Jamie Dornan

The cast is superb (Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm) and the writer/director John Patrick Shanley won an Oscar for Moonstruck, but the trailer for new romantic comedy Wild Mountain Thyme is being badly received – especially in Ireland.

Advertisement

The film is set in County Mayo, Ireland, and The Fall star Dornan is from Country Down in Northern Ireland, which hasn’t spared him tough criticism on social media.

Wild Mountain Thyme is the story of Anthony (Dornan), a farmer who works with his bitter and unforgiving father (Walken), who threatens to sell the family farm to his American cousin Adam (Mad Men star Hamm).

Shy and worn down, Anthony doesn’t notice that childhood friend Rosemary (Girl on a Train star Blunt) has feelings for him, despite being ignored and sidelined by him. Adam appears to have designs on her too.

Meanwhile, their families are at war due to a long-running land dispute…

Wild Mountain Thyme is based on Shanley’s 2014 Broadway play Outside Mullingar. But all the reaction has focused on the accents of the international cast.

The trailer seems to have excited the indignation of many Irish film fans. “Oh. My. God. This is up there with Tom Cruise in Far & Away for worst attempts at an OIRish accents ever.

The theme continued. “Oh Jesus! The Oirish accents, Americans thinking Muldoon is a typical Irish name, Jamie Dornan playing an Irishman playing an American playing an Irishman (the accent). I’ll be giving it a bypass.”

Many reactions suggested that the producers of Wild Mountain Thyme had missed an opportunity to employ Irish actors in the leading roles.

One person joked: “This is a hate crime against Irish accents. Including Jamie Dornan.”

The Leprechaun Museum waded into the discussion.

Guardian critic Lucy Mangan tweeted: “I am only managing about ten seconds of the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer per attempt and my thoughts and prayers are with all actual Irish people at this difficult time”.

Wild Mountain Thyme opens in cinemas and streams on demand from 11th December.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Wild Mountain Thyme

Jamie Dornan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan explores comedy roles to escape the shadow of The Fall

Rami Malek in No Time to Die

Unseen No Time To Die clip shows James Bond villain Safin coming face-to-face with Madeleine Swann

109578

Emily Blunt is officially Mary Poppins and her new film has a release date

Mary Poppins Returns (trailer screenshot, EH)

There was no CGI in that Mary Poppins Returns bath tub scene – it was a slide and it looks FUN