Irish react badly to accents in Wild Mountain Thyme starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt

The cast is superb (Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm) and the writer/director John Patrick Shanley won an Oscar for Moonstruck, but the trailer for new romantic comedy Wild Mountain Thyme is being badly received – especially in Ireland.

The film is set in County Mayo, Ireland, and The Fall star Dornan is from Country Down in Northern Ireland, which hasn’t spared him tough criticism on social media.

Worst Irish accents of all time:

1. Tom Cruise

2. Nicole Kidman

3. Everyone in this new film

4. Including Irish Jamie Dornan

5. Matthew Goode (still love him)

6. Aidan Quinn

7. Gerard Butler

8. Alice Eve

9. Julia Roberts

10. This new film again: Blunt, Walken, inexplicably Dornan — Jennifer Stevens (@JenStevensDub) November 10, 2020

Wild Mountain Thyme is the story of Anthony (Dornan), a farmer who works with his bitter and unforgiving father (Walken), who threatens to sell the family farm to his American cousin Adam (Mad Men star Hamm).

Shy and worn down, Anthony doesn’t notice that childhood friend Rosemary (Girl on a Train star Blunt) has feelings for him, despite being ignored and sidelined by him. Adam appears to have designs on her too.

Meanwhile, their families are at war due to a long-running land dispute…

Wild Mountain Thyme is based on Shanley’s 2014 Broadway play Outside Mullingar. But all the reaction has focused on the accents of the international cast.

I watched this entire trailer convinced it had been dubbed by the Bad Lip Reading lads, thinking there’s no way Irishman Jamie Dornan could mess an Irish accent up that badly. Begor dis is gawn ta be moity! https://t.co/HzP4YISzZl — Tony Cuddihy (@Tony_Cuddihy) November 10, 2020

The trailer seems to have excited the indignation of many Irish film fans. “Oh. My. God. This is up there with Tom Cruise in Far & Away for worst attempts at an OIRish accents ever.“

The theme continued. “Oh Jesus! The Oirish accents, Americans thinking Muldoon is a typical Irish name, Jamie Dornan playing an Irishman playing an American playing an Irishman (the accent). I’ll be giving it a bypass.”

Many reactions suggested that the producers of Wild Mountain Thyme had missed an opportunity to employ Irish actors in the leading roles.

How on earth are we a country known worldwide for our artistic output and creative people, yet it’s impossible for films to be made that actually, I don’t know, HIRE Irish actors? — Amy Louise (@Amylouioc) November 10, 2020

One person joked: “This is a hate crime against Irish accents. Including Jamie Dornan.”

The Leprechaun Museum waded into the discussion.

Even we think this is a bit much #WildMountainThyme https://t.co/Pl7SA4JoK6 — Leprechaun Museum (@leprechaun_ie) November 10, 2020

Guardian critic Lucy Mangan tweeted: “I am only managing about ten seconds of the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer per attempt and my thoughts and prayers are with all actual Irish people at this difficult time”.

Wild Mountain Thyme opens in cinemas and streams on demand from 11th December.

Wild Mountain Thyme opens in cinemas and streams on demand from 11th December.