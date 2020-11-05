Accessibility Links

Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke join cast for Terry Pratchett’s The Amazing Maurice film

The pair join a star-studded cast that also includes David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton and Hugh Bonneville.

Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke have been confirmed as cast members for an animated film based on Terry Pratchett’s The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.

The pair join a stellar voice cast that also includes David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Gemma Arterton (Vita & Virginia) and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), according to Variety.

Pratchett’s source novel is part of his legendary Discworld series and tells an alternate version of the folk tale The Pied Piper of Hamelin.

It centres on a cat whose plans for a money-making scam involving a pipe player and a horde of talking rats go horribly wrong in the town of Bad Blintz.

Laurie will reportedly play the titular cat Maurice, while Clarke will voice Malicia, Thewlis plays Boss Man, Patel stars as Keith, Arterton voices Peaches and Bonneville is The Mayor.

The film is being directed by Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann and is being made for Sky Cinema, with a release currently pencilled in for 2022.

Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions said, “The Amazing Maurice’ is a fantastic story from a legendary author, and I couldn’t think of a better tale to bring to life as an animated film for all the family.

“I’m excited to work with Ulysses Filmproduktion and Cantilever Media to bring this exclusive new movie to Sky Cinema audiences in 2022.”

Screen adaptations of Pratchett’s work have been common in recent times: his novel Good Omens, co-written with Neil Gaiman was adapted into a hit series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, while upcoming BBC America series The Watch is based on his Discworld novels.

Hugh Laurie_Emilia Clarke
