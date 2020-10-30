When is His House released on Netflix? What is it about?

Throughout the years, many filmmakers have used the supernatural to shine a light on very real horrors, and that’s the case in Remi Weekes’ directorial debut His House, which has recently landed on Netflix .

Advertisement

The film tells of a couple who flee war-torn South Sudan only to face more terror upon seeking asylum in the UK, with the terrific His House cast headlined by Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku and Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, while former Doctor Matt Smith also stars.

It opened to rave reviews at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and has won further praise from critics around the world since.

It’s a haunting and anxiety-inducing film, expertly told – with a climax that is both satisfying and incredibly moving. (Want to know more? Here’s the His House ending explained).

Read on for everything you need to know – including when it’s released and what it’s about.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is His House released on Netflix?

The film became available to watch on the streaming platform from Friday 30th October 2020.

What is His House about?

His House is the latest film release to put a new and interesting twist on the haunted house genre.

The film follows a couple who are forced to escape their home in South Sudan in distressing circumstances, arriving in the UK as refugees.

But in their new home things don’t go according to plan – they find it tough to adapt to the town they’ve been moved to, and especially to the house they are assigned, in which strange and terrifying happenings soon come to dominate their lives.

Who is in the cast of His House?

The central couple in the house are played by Lovecraft Country star Wunmi Mosaku and Gangs of London’s Sope Dirisu, while Doctor Who star Matt Smith takes on the role of Mark, their case-worker.

The cast also includes Cornell John, (Kidulthood, Adulthood, Brotherhood), Javier Botet (Mama, It) and Emily Taaffe (Ripper Street)

The film marks the directorial debut of Remi Weekes, who also wrote the screenplay.

Advertisement

His House trailer

You can watch the official trailer below, offering a glimpse at some of the eerie goings on in the house.

His House is streaming on Netflix from Friday 30th October 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide