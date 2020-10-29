Meet the cast of Netflix’s Holidate

With December fast approaching, it was only a matter of time before the festive film season began – and Netflix has kicked it off early with new rom-com Holidate.

Starring Emma Roberts, the film follows recently-single Sloane (Roberts), who is just trying to get through the holidays without being set up by her relatives or sat at the kids’ table when she meets Australian commitment-phobe Jackson (Luke Bracey) and decides to make him her ‘holidate’ – a no-strings-attached plus one to take to all her festive celebrations.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a rom-com if it were that simple. Full of references to other films within the genre, both classic and modern (Crazy Stupid Love starring Ryan Gosling gets a well-deserved nod), we watch as Sloane and Jackson navigate the Christmas period whilst trying to stick to their arrangement.

But who stars in this Netflix festive romance? Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Holidate.

Emma Roberts plays Sloane

Netflix

Who is Sloane? After being cheated on by her now-ex, Sloane finds herself single for the holiday season and placed on the kids’ table for all of her family’s festive events – until she meets Australian Jackson, who’s spending Christmas alone in Chicago, and decides to make him her designated date for the holiday period.

Where have I seen Emma Roberts before? The niece of Hollywood A-lister Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts rose to fame as Addie Singer on Nickelodeon comedy Unfabulous.

She has since starred in films such as Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Valentine’s Day, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Scream 4 and We’re the Millers as well as Ryan Murphy projects American Horror Story and Scream Queens.

Luke Bracey plays Jackson

Netflix

Who is Jackson? Jackson is a commitment-averse Australian golfer, who finds himself in the US, away from his family, during the Christmas period. After various women he’s dating assume he’s looking for a serious relationship when he asks to spend Christmas with them, he decides to be Sloane’s no-strings-attached holidate to avoid any future confusion – but it doesn’t exactly go as planned.

Where have I seen Luke Bracey before? Australian actor Luke Bracey first appeared on soap Home and Away, before starring in films such as G.I. Joe: Retalisation, Point Break and Hacksaw Ridge. He recently appeared in Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

Andrew Bachelor plays Neil

Netflix

Who is Neil? Neil is Jackson’s frank, but misguided best friend who always says what’s on his mind.

Where have I seen Andrew Bachelor before? Also known as ‘King Bach’, Andrew Bachelor shot to fame on now-defunct social media app Vine with his series of comedy videos.

Since becoming an internet personality, Bachelor has branched out into acting career, appearing in The Mindy Project, The Walking Dead, Sneakerheads and films such as The Babysitter, To All the Boy I’ve Loved Before and Greenland.

Jessica Capshaw plays Abby

Netflix

Who is Abby? Abby is Sloane’s older sister, a married mother of four who wants to be there for her younger sibling, but may also be feeling slightly unsatisfied with her own relationship.

Where have I seen Jessica Capshaw before? Best known for starring in Grey’s Anatomy as Arizona Robbins, Jessica Capshaw has appeared in films such as Valentine, Minority Report and TV series The L Word and The Practice.

Kristin Chenoweth plays Aunt Susan

Netflix

Who is Aunt Susan? Susan is Sloane’s vivacious, single aunt who has no interest in commitment whatsoever and so turns up to every family celebration with her own ‘holiday’ in tow – inspiring Sloane to do the same.

Where have I seen Kristin Chenoweth before? Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda in musical Wicked, and has since become a household name after starring in The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, Glee, BoJack Horseman and Disney film Descendants.

Frances Fisher plays Elaine

Netflix

Who is Elaine? Elaine is Sloane’s meddling mother, who’s convinced that she’s on her way to an unhappy spinsterhood.

Where have I seen Frances Fisher before? English actress Frances Fisher started her career on US soap The Edge of Night and has since appeared in Titanic, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Host and more recently, HBO’s Watchmen.

Jake Manley plays York

Netflix

Who is York? York is Sloane and Abby’s younger brother, who just wants to have fun despite having recently proposed to his sweet-natured girlfriend Liz after a whirlwind courtship.

Where have I seen Jake Manley before? Canadian actor Jake Manley is best known for starring in Netflix’s The Order and appearing in shows such as Heroes Reborn, iZombie and films A Dog’s Journey, Brotherhood and Infamous.

Cynthy Wu plays Liz

Netflix

Who is Liz? Liz is York’s mild-mannered fiancé who falls into things heart-first and isn’t afraid to take the leap, even if others think her relationship with York is moving too fast.

Where have I seen Cynthy Wu before? Cynthy Wu is best known for appearing in Netflix’s American Vandal, ABC’s Twisted, Sneaky Pete and films such as Before I Fall and The Happytime Murders.

Alex Moffat as Peter

Netflix

Who is Peter? Peter is Abby’s husband, who despite being a hands-on dad, isn’t paying Abby the attention she needs.

Where have I seen Alex Moffat before? Best known as a cast member on US sketch show Saturday Night Live, Moffat has appeared in Billions, F is for Family and films such as Ralph Breaks The Internet and Someone Great.

Holidate is currently available to stream on Netflix.