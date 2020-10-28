Few filmmakers personify Halloween more than Tim Burton – with several of the director’s films, including Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, seen as staples of the spooky season.

Advertisement

But perhaps no film associated with Burton is more closely linked to Halloween than The Nightmare Before Christmas, the stop-motion animation film he conceived in 1993.

Burton didn’t actually write or direct this film – those roles were fulfilled by Caroline Thompson and Henry Selick respectively – but it is based on a poem he wrote and characters he created, and his DNA is stamped all over it.

While some fans might quibble on whether it is best watched at Halloween or Christmas, what can’t be disputed is that it holds up very well more than 25 years later.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix?

Unfortunately not – while you can enjoy another prominent Burton-associated animation, Corpse Bride, on the streamer, The Nightmare Before Christmas is not currently available on Netflix.

How to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas

The easiest way to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas is on Disney+, with the film available to subscribers of the popular streaming platform.

If you aren’t signed up to Disney+, then there are other options as well, with the film available for digital purchase on Amazon Prime for £4.99, and on Sky Store at the same price

And if you fancy catching it on the big screen, select cinemas around the country have also put on showings of the film for Halloween.

The Nightmare Before Christmas plot

The 76-minute film tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town.

One day, Jack accidentally travels through a portal and finds himself in Christmas Town, instantly becoming enamoured with the December holiday.

In fact, he becomes so obsessed with Christmas that he attempts to take Santa Claus captive and brings him back to Halloween Town – whose residents aren’t quite as welcoming to the prospect of festive cheer.

The Nightmare Before Christmas cast

Jack Skellington is voiced by Dog Day Afternoon and The Princess Bride star Chris Sarandon, with the exception of the songs, which are performed by the film’s composer and frequent Tim Burton collaborator Danny Elfman.

Other cast members include Beetlejuice – and more recently Schitt’s Creek – star Catherine O’Hara as the voice of Sally, Jack’s ragdoll love interest, and William Hickey as the mad scientist Finkelstein.

The voice cast is rounded out by Glenn Shadix (Beetlejuice), Ken Page (All Dogs Go to Heaven), Paul Reubens (Batman Returns), and Ed Ivory, the latter of whom voices Santa Claus.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.