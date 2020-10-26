Marvel’s all-Asian movie Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings wraps

The latest feature from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has finished filming and its star Simu Liu has made a powerful statement about breaking down barriers in Hollywood.

Based on a 1970s Marvel comic that was created as a response to TV’s Kung Fu, Shang-Chi features an all-Asian cast and a predominantly Asian crew, according to Deadline.

Chinese-born Canadian star Liu (pictured) said on Instagram: “We made a baby!!! We can’t wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months…”

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton commented on Instagram: “Feeling so lucky to have been able to explore this story with talent like @awkwafina & @simuliu & @zhang_meng_er & Tony & so many others.”

Liu continued the empowerment message about the Asian take on the superhero genre in a private Facebook group, Subtle Asian Traits.

He wrote: “For all of those who hated us because of the color of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it; NO MORE… This is OUR movie, and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this.”

The storyline for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been kept secret, but the ’70s comics revolved around the son of a wealthy Chinese man, based on Fu Manchu, who raised his son steeped in martial arts and cut off from the outside world. When he’s finally introduced into society he is expected to work for his father.

However, Shang-Chi discovers that his father isn’t the hero he believed him to be. His superpower is an ability to replicate himself.

The movie co-stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Star Trek: Discovery) and Ronnie Chieng and was one of the earliest productions to start up filming after lockdown.

It is scheduled to premiere on 9th July 2021.

