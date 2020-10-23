Best films to watch on TV today, tonight and this week

As the winter months draw in and the days get shorter, there’s nothing better to do than to cuddle up on the sofa in front of a film and while many automatically head to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video – they aren’t the other ways to watch movies in the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement

From NOW TV and Disney+, to terrestrial TV offerings – there’s so much to choose from across all different genres so no matter what mood you’re in, you can find something to watch.

With so many amazing films airing on TV this week, we’ve compiled a list of the best flicks for you to choose from.

Friday 11th December

Lucky Jim – 3pm, BBC Two

A hard-drinking, unconventional junior lecturer is frustrated with his stuffy university, but still wants to curry favour with the formidable head of the history department. A family gathering and an academic ceremony provide opportunities to make an impression – but nothing goes to plan. Read our full review

Hell or High Water – 9pm, Film4

Divorcee Toby Howard and his ex-con older brother Tanner embark on a meticulously-planned crime spree, hoping to rob every branch of the West Texas bank that has threatened to foreclose on their family ranch. However, they soon find themselves being pursued by two veteran Texas Rangers. Read our full review

The Mercy – 9pm, BBC Two

The story of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst and his solo attempt to circumnavigate the globe in 1968. The struggles he confronted on the controversial voyage, while his family awaited his return, is one of the most enduring mysteries of recent time. Read our full review

The Wild Bunch – 11:15pm, TCM

Ageing outlaws, bound by a private code of honour and friendship, find themselves at odds with early 20th-century society, and come to realise their era has passed. Hired to steal guns for a tyrannical Mexican general, they instead decide to turn against him. Read our full review

The Hurt Locker – 12midnight, BBC Two

Two American bomb disposal experts operating in Iraq are assigned a new leader after their previous one dies in action. However, the sergeant’s reckless attitude and love of battle consistently puts them at risk. Read our full review

Saturday 12th December

Half a Sixpence – 2pm, BBC Two

A humble draper’s assistant in Edwardian London unexpectedly inherits a fortune from his grandfather. In his newly minted circumstances, he starts to drift away from his old friends in favour of the company of high-society swells, and upset his girlfriend when his head is turned by a lady from the upper classes. Read our full review

The BFG – 2:45pm, BBC One

An orphaned girl befriends a benevolent giant, who takes her off to a magical land, where they attempt to stop the man-eating creatures that are invading the human world. Read our full review

The Untouchables – 9pm, BBC Two

Incorruptible federal agent Eliot Ness is assigned the task of fighting organised crime in Prohibition-era Chicago and bringing the notorious crime boss Al Capone to justice. Aware crooked police are undermining his investigations, he puts together his own elite squad to take on the Mob. Read our full review

The Shape of Water – 9:30pm, Channel 4

SEAC

Elisa Esposito is a mute singleton who lives above a cinema. Although friends with Giles, a neighbouring artist, she lives a lonely existence. While he has designs on the cafe worker nearby, Elisa cleans up at top-secret government lab, a bus ride away in Baltimore, Maryland. One day in 1962, she makes a life-changing discovery when Elisa finds an amphibious humanoid creature who is being held captive, and they embark on an extraordinary relationship. Read our full review

Cape Fear – 10:40pm, Channel 5

A psychopathic rapist is released from prison after 14 years and plots revenge on the defence attorney he blames for his imprisonment. Subjecting the lawyer and his family to a terrifying campaign of intimidation, he uses his knowledge of the law to stay untouchable. Read our full review

Sunday 13th December

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – 1:55pm,Channel 4

Three orphans are entrusted into the care of their sinister uncle, a master of disguise who intends to kill them for the family fortune. Quickly realising he is up to no good, the children flee, moving from one prospective guardian to the next – but their wily relative is never far behind. Read our full review

Shrek – 3:10pm, ITV

Anti-social ogre Shrek resolves to stop an evil ruler from banishing fairy-tale characters to his swampland home. However, the reluctant hero ends up forced to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from a castle guarded by a dragon, aided only by a wisecracking donkey. Read our full review

Liar Liar – 5pm, ITV2

A lawyer whose underhand ploys to win cases leave him little time to see his son discovers he is incapable of lying after the boy’s birthday wish makes his dad tell only the truth. However, this causes a host of problems as the attorney tries to muddle his way through a high-profile divorce settlement. Read our full review

The Grinch – 5:10pm, ITV

In the magical town of Whoville, a race of human-like creatures called Whos are thrilled about celebrating Christmas. However, a cantankerous, furry green loner named the Grinch, who lives in a cave north of Whoville, hatches a dastardly scheme to ruin the festive season. Read our full review

The Godfather – 10:10pm, BBC Two

The patriarch of the Corleone crime family is hospitalised after an attempt on his life and entrusts control of his business to his three sons – the violent and unpredictable Sonny, the weak-willed Fredo, and Michael, the youngest brother, who reluctantly takes up the reins but proves to be the most ruthless of them all. Read our full review

Monday 14th December

Scott of the Antarctic – 2:30pm, BBC Two

Fact-based drama following explorer Robert Falcon Scott’s failed expedition to be the first to reach the South Pole. The extreme conditions, poor decision-making and the pressure of the race to make it to the Pole before their Norwegian rivals proved too much for the British team, resulting in tragedy in 1912. Read our full review

The Lady in the Van – 9pm, BBC Four

The true story of writer Alan Bennett’s friendship with an eccentric homeless woman, whom he befriended in the 1970s before allowing her to park her dilapidated Bedford van outside his Camden home, where she ended up staying for 15 years. Read our full review

Panic Room – 9pm, Sony Movies

A single mother is determined to keep her daughter safe from harm when burglars break into their home. The pair hide out in a specially constructed sealed room, but the shelter becomes a prison when the robbers refuse to leave empty-handed. Read our full review

Tuesday 15th December

King of Kings – 1:45pm, BBC Two

Biblical epic chronicling the life of Christ, from the rumours of a coming Messiah before his birth, through his rise as a spiritual leader to his eventual betrayal, crucifixion and resurrection. Read our full review

About Time – 9pm, 5 Star

A single man gets the chance to turn his unhappy life around when his father reveals that they both have the ability to travel through time and change their personal history. He uses his newfound talent to try to improve his love life and win the heart of an American woman he has fallen for. Read our full review

Shoplifters – 1:05am, Channel 4

A poverty-stricken group living in Tokyo makes ends meet by shoplifting. One night they take a troubled little girl under their wing, and when police start investigating her disappearance, the family attempts to hide her from the authorities. Read our full review

Wednesday 16th December

Holiday Affair– 2:50pm, BBC Two

A department store clerk discovers a war widow is doing market research for a rival shop, but when he does not report her to the management, it costs him his job just before Christmas. They meet again when he carries out a further act of kindness toward her son, and romance develops, despite her impending marriage. Read our full review

Gifted – 6:55pm, Film4

Single man Frank Adler attempts to raise his child prodigy niece, Mary. However, his plans for a normal school life for the youngster are foiled when the youngster’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother, Evelyn. Read our full review

The King’s Speech – 9pm, BBC Two

The younger son of George V struggles to cope with an uncontrollable stammer, prompting his wife to enlist the aid of an eccentric Australian speech therapist. The support and friendship of the doctor prove invaluable when a crisis places the repressed prince on the throne, just as the outbreak of the Second World War leaves the country in need of a strong king. Read our full review

Thursday 17th December

Far from the Madding Crowd – 8pm, BBC Four

A headstrong Victorian woman inherits a sheep farm in a remote area of Dorset. She struggles to maintain her independence while being courted by three very different men – a stoic farmer, a dashing, reckless soldier and a lonely older man. Read our full review

The Last of the Mohicans – 9pm, Paramount Network

An orphaned settler in North America is adopted by the last member of a native tribe following the death of his family. The child grows to become legendary frontiersman Hawkeye, who rescues and falls in love with a British officer’s daughter during the Anglo-French War. But a bitter Huron war chief is determined to take revenge against her father by killing her. Read our full review

A Cure for Wellness – 1:50am, Channel 4

An executive is sent to retrieve his company’s chief executive officer from a mysterious `wellness centre’ in the Swiss Alps, but suspects the spa’s treatments are not what they seem. Read our full review

Friday 18th December

The Importance of Being Earnest – 2:45pm, BBC Two

Two friends lead double lives, adopting an alternative identity when it suits their purposes, but both tricksters come to realise their duplicity is about to jeopardise their romantic endeavours. Read our full review

The Son of Bigfoot – 6pm, CBBC

A teenage boy journeys to find his missing father only to discover that he’s actually Bigfoot. Read our full review

The Happy Prince – 9pm, BBC Two

Biographical drama about the final years of Oscar Wilde. After his release from Reading prison for gross indecency, the once celebrated and now notorious playwright lives out his final years in self-imposed exile in France. He is visited by loyal friends and lovers, but none seems able to divert him from resuming the destructive relationship with Alfred `Bosie’ Douglas. Read our full review

What We Did on Our Holiday – 12:15am, BBC One

A couple whose marriage has hit a rocky patch take a trip to Scotland with their three children, to visit the husband’s father on his 75th birthday. They try to conceal their marital strife to avoid spoiling the occasion, but have to contend with the kids giving away all their secrets. Read our full review

What’s on NOW TV this week?

If you’ve not found anything on the regular TV schedules that tickles your fancy, NOW TV are regularly adding some new films to their collection – with you can access with a Sky Cinema pass.

Here are this week’s highlights:

The Secret Garden – now available

The film tells the well-loved story of a young girl who is sent to live with her uncle, where she discovers a beautiful garden and a local boy who helps her understand the garden’s hidden secrets

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood – now available

In 1998, magazine journalist Lloyd Vogel is sent to interview beloved TV entertainer Fred Rogers, an assignment he feels is beneath him. However, a friendship soon forms between the two men. Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper. Read our full review.

Le Mans ’66 – now available

Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, the visionary American driver and car designer who was enlisted by Ford to assemble a car – the Ford GT40 – to beat out Enzo Ferrari’s vehicles and their dominance over the race. Shelby recruits rogue driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and together they battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car.

Abominable – now available

After discovering a magical creature they believe to be a Yeti, teenager Yi and her two friends embark on an epic adventure. They try to reunite the creature with his family, whilst evading a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the creature for their own needs. Read our full review.

Looking for more? Take a look at our best movies on NOW TV guide – Get 12 months of Sky Cinema for just £11.99 £9.99 / month.

Advertisement

If you have Netflix we have rounded up the best movies on Netflix, the best series on Netflix to watch now and Disney+ viewers check out our best movies on Disney Plus guide. Amazon? We have the best movies on Amazon Prime. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide.