When is The Conjuring 3 released in UK cinemas? What will it be about?

The Conjuring Universe has become a major horror franchise in recent years, with seven films already having been released and more on the way.

The next film in the Universe will be a return to the main Conjuring series, after the recent focus on spin-offs such as The Nun, Annabelle and The Curse of La Llorona, with Ed and Lorraine Warren once again taking centre stage.

And unlike the other Conjuring films this latest entry will have a subtitle, with its full title being The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film, and why not also check out our handy guide to watching The Conjuring movies in order.

When is The Conjuring 3 released in UK cinemas?

The film had originally been slated for 11th September 2020 – but it was one of many big productions to have its release affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is now scheduled for 4th June 2021 – and should this change again we’ll be sure to let you know.

What’s going to happen in The Conjuring 3?

As with the first two films, it was always likely that the threequel would focus on another actual case investigated by the real life Ed and Lorraine – and the tagline led fans to believe that the case in question would be the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a man who in 1981 had been charged with killing his landlord but plead innocence on the grounds fo demonic possession – the first time in US history that such a defence had been argued.

The film’s official synopsis seems to prove those initial theories to be correct, reading: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.”

Meanwhile alongside that main case there have been frequent rumours that a werewolf might have some kind of involvement in the film – with Vera Farmiga claiming to Metro US back in 2018 that “the last I heard it had something to do with some Werewolf case.”

And the likelihood of a werewolf cropping up in some capacity seems even more likely given Patrick Wilson’s comments to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019 that the film “will be a really nice addition because it’s definitely a different beast. Pun intended.”

Who is in the cast of The Conjuring 3?

Of course, The Conjuring films revolve around the work of Ed and Lorraine Warren – and so it will come as no surprise that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be reprising their roles as the paranormal investigative duo, while it’s also confirmed that Sterling Jerins will return as their daughter Judy.

Beyond that it’s largely a new cast – given that the film is once again focusing on a new case with little obvious overlap to the preceding two movies.

Some of the new faces making their Conjuring Universe debut are Irish actor Ruairi O’Connor, known for his role as Henry Tudor in The Spanish Princess, who will play the accused murderer Arne, and Ronnie Gene Blevins (Death Wish), who plays Alan Bono – the man killed by Arne – and Charlene Amoia (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) who stars as Judy Glatzel, a key witness in the trial.

And young star Julian Hilliard, who already has some horror pedigree having appeared in 2018 Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, will play Judy Glatzel’s son David – the eleven year old boy accused of playing host to a demon that forced Johnson to kill Bono.

Menawhile James Wan – who helmed the first two instalments in the series, will not be returning behind the camera this time out – with directorial duties instead going to Michael Chaves, who is himself no stranger to The Conjuring universe, having also directed The Curse of La Llorona in 2019.

The Conjuring 3 trailer

If you’re after a first glimpse of the spooky new film than unfortunately you’ll have to wait for now – no trailer has been released just yet.

The trailer for The Conjuring 2 (see below) was released on 26th March, 2016 – roughly 10 weeks ahead of the film’s 10th June release. We’re currently around 8 weeks out from The Conjuring 3’s planned release, which means you can expect a trailer very soon!

