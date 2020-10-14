The Joker star Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon in Ridley Scott epic Kitbag

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix will play the lead role of Napoleon in Ridley Scott’s movie Kitbag, about the legendary French general and emperor.

According to Deadline, Kitbag would be an original, personal take on the story of Napoleon’s ruthless and relentless ascent to the top of French politics and would be told in parallel to his volatile relationship with his wife and muse, Josephine.

The title, Kitbag, is derived from the saying: “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.”

The Joker star Phoenix is no stranger to Ridley Scott historical epics. He played Commodus in Oscar-winning Best Picture Gladiator (2000), for which he picked up a nomination as Best Supporting Actor.

Kitbag is a 20th Century Studios production and has been written by David Scarpa, who penned the script for Scott’s All the Money in the World.

Scott wrapped his latest movie, The Last Duel, in Ireland today. Next he moves to Italy to film Gucci, the story of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the last of the Gucci family dynasty to run the luxury brand.

Gucci will star Lady Gaga as Reggiani, who served 16 years in prison for her crime, in a cast which includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jared Leto.

The Last Duel is based on a script by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and is the tale of one of France’s last legally sanctioned duels.

King Charles VI (Affleck) declared that Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) settle his dispute with his squire Jacques LeGris (Driver) over a claim of sexual assault by the knight’s wife (Jodie Comer) in 1386.

