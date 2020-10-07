Raven-Symoné reveals if a new Cheetah Girls sequel could happen

It’s been almost 15 years since Raven-Symoné last appeared in a Cheetah Girls film, but the Disney star has revealed that she wouldn’t be averse to making another sequel in the musical franchise.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the Disney Channel’s 25th anniversary in the UK and its move to Disney+, the actress and singer said that she’s “always up for” a Cheetah Girls film.

“That would be so cool! Things like that I’m always up for. I wish that I had more power at the Disney Channel to green light things. Maybe one day in my life,” she said.

She continued: “But right now, there are so many new talents out there that need space and content to thrive that I think it would be a disservice to the new generation if I just took up all the airwaves.”

“So right now – probably not, but who knows in the future?”

Raven-Symoné, who currently stars in Disney’s That’s So Raven spin-off Raven’s Home, played Galleria in 2003’s The Cheetah Girls, which followed a group of teens in Manhattan aspiring to win a talent show with their girl group but facing several challenges along the way.

The film, which was produced by Whitney Houston, also starred Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan, all of whom appeared in the movie’s two sequels – 2006’s The Cheetah Girls 2 and 2008’s The Cheetah Girls: One World.

Raven-Symoné, who rose to prominence for her roles in Disney sitcom That’s So Raven, Eddie Murphy’s Dr. Dolittle films and The Cosby Show, appeared in The Cheetah Girls 2 but was absent from the third film in the franchise.

Speaking about the highlights from her career on the Disney Channel, the actress said that she’s loved being able to work with some amazing actors. “Like James Avery (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) – and because of [That’s So Raven] and all of the amazing juggernauts of actors that came on for us, we were also able to have Debbie Allen (Fame) for Raven’s Home and so many others for this show.”

“Knowing that you’re on the Disney Channel and that kids are watching it, you’ll never know which celebrities’ kids are watching,” she added. “So it’s kind of like, ‘Hey do you wanna do the show? Your kids with love you.’ That’s always a cool little moment.”

