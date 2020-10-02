Exclusive: Olivia Cooke and Ben Hardy are in big trouble in first-look clip from comedy thriller Pixie

Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Vanity Fair), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse, EastEnders) and Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders, Vikings) are in over their heads in an exclusive first-look at crime caper Pixie.

Cooke plays the title role in the new comedy thriller, a young woman out to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist.

When her plans go awry, Pixie finds herself on the run with two young men (Hardy and McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by deadly gangster priests – yes, you read that last part right.

Soon, Pixie has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive clip from Pixie, which sees Cooke’s no-nonsense character shows the boys that she means business. Watch below…

"Pixie is a very strong-willed woman who's a survivor, who takes no prisoners and who is out for a little bit of revenge – but in the cheekiest, naughtiest and almost light-hearted way possible," Cooke previously told The Irish News. "She really jumped off the page at me because she's really really well written. Credit to Preston [Thompson, the film's writer], who is not Irish and not a woman – he did a really stellar job, of all the characters. They feel really fleshed out and almost timeless." Filmed late last year in Northern Ireland, Pixie has been directed by Barnaby Thompson (St Trinian's) and also features Colm Meaney, Dylan Moran and Alec Baldwin among its cast.

“It’s a kind of heist-slash-road trip thriller comedy film and that really appealed to me, because it’s a genre I’ve not really done before,” Cooke said.

Pixie will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on 23rd October – read our complete list of all new film releases 2020