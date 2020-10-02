Accessibility Links

No Time To Die trailer gets the Tenet treatment – watch the James Bond action reversed in fan edit

Daniel Craig has to deal with time inversion in a new fan-made trailer

No Time to Die

There’s no doubt that Tenet has been the biggest cinematic release of 2020 so far, but with Bond film No Time To Die still slated to arrive in November that could all change yet.

And an inventive fan has managed to find a way to combine the two blockbusters by remaking the No Time To Die trailer in the style of Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending epic.

YouTube user Gaming Demons posted a version of the film’s second trailer in which the action in each of the scenes had been reversed, resulting in cars going backwards, bullets shooting back into their guns, and at one point, 007 hitting a wall.

This visual effect was a key part of Tenet, which revolved around the concept of time inversion –  the idea that time can be inverted around certain objects and people, making them travel backwards through time.

And while it’s likely that the new Bond flick won’t be quite as high concept, it’s certainly fun to imagine the action in the upcoming film unfolding in the same manner as Tenet.

This is the latest of a number of fan-made trailers for the new film, with earlier examples including a version that reimagined No Time To Die with Pierce Brosnan back as James Bond.

No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic 00 agent and will see many familiar faces from the franchise reappear, including Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Christoph Waltz as ultimate villain Blofeld.

The film had originally been slated for release in April, but was abruptly pulled from schedules as the coronavirus began spreading across the globe – the latest delay to a film which had been beset by various production woes including a change of director.

The film will now arrive in November and will see a retired Bond return to the field after he is recruited by old CIA ally Felix Leiter (Wright) to rescue a kidnapped scientist, a mission which eventually sees him face off with mysterious antagonist Safin (Rami Malek).

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

