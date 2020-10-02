New on Disney Plus October 2020 – every new film and show released this month

Since crashing onto the streamer scene back in March, Disney+ has established itself as the go-to platform for the studio’s classic films, various Marvel originals and a vast collection of popular titles.

Advertisement

While September was an exciting month for the site, with the release of live-action Mulan, Spies in Disguise, Becoming, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D season six, Disney+ has more content lined up as we head deeper into the autumn months.

From Pixar’s Onward – starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt – and inspirational film Clouds, to new series The Right Stuff and season two of The Mandalorian, there’s a lot to look forward to this month on the streamer.

So what are you waiting for? Subscribe for £59.99 annually or £5.99 a month now! Once you’ve done that, we’ve got a handy list of shows and films available on Disney Plus to help you on your way.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 2nd October

Onward

Disney

Pixar’s latest film was released on the big screen not long before the pandemic forced the closure of cinemas around the world, and now fans will be given another chance to watch – with the movie joining the Disney+ catalogue. It tells the story of two elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, who embark on a magical quest in an attempt to spend one final day with their dead father.

Friday 9th October

The Right Stuff

Disney

Based on Tom Wolfe’s book of the same name, which also inspired a 1983 film, this National Geographic produced series follows a group of astronauts and their families who take part in a competition that will either kill them or make them immortal in the quest to be a part of Project Mercury.

Upside Down Magic

Disney

Based on a series of fantasy novels, this original film follows a girl who is sent to a school for magic and along with her new friends has to learn to use her special but raw skills to save everyone from evil forces.

Friday 16th October

Clouds

Disney

Based on a true story, this film follows Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) a seventeen-year-old student with raw musical talent who is living with a rare bone cancer. As he begins his senior year, he receives the news that the disease has spread and so along with his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decides to his limited time following his dreams.

Meet the Chimps

Disney

This documentary series explores life inside one of the world’s largest wildlife sanctuaries – Chimp Haven, a 200-acre refuge located deep in Louisiana, which is home to 300 chimpanzees. The Rocketeer

Disney

This animated TV series based at younger audiences is based on the comic book superhero of the same name – who also inspired a 1991 film – focusing on a a young girl who receives the family jet pack for her 7th birthday.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

20th Century Fox

This 1998 romantic drama stars Drew Barrymore as Danielle, a young woman forced to serve as a maid to her stepmother Rodmilla (Anjelica Huston) after the death of her father. However, her life takes a turn when she meets charming Prince Henry (Dougray Scott).

Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered

National Geographic

This National Geographic series follows chef Gordon Ramsay as he travels to some of the most remote locations on Earth to look for culinary inspiration, memorable adventures and cultural insights.

Friday 23rd October

Once Upon a Snowman

Disney

An origin story for Frozen’s lovable snowman Olaf, this short film tell the story of the first steps after his creation, following him as he finds his identity while travelling the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

The Big Fib

Disney

Disney’s first game show, The Big Fib is hosted by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and tasks contestants with figuring out who is fibbing and who’s telling the truth when confronted with two would-be experts in a similar area.

The Last Secrets of the Nasca

National Geographic

This National Geographic series follows a team of scientists as they use DNA analysis, 3D scanners and NASA aerial radar to uncover the mysterious world of the Nasca – a society which lived on the southern coast of Peru from 100 BC until 800 AD.

Friday 30th October

The Mandalorian series 2

Disney

The second season of the Star Wars spin-off follows title character (Pedro Pascal) as he continues to protect The Child (or as he’s more commonly known, Baby Yoda) while he comes face to face with new villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

The Owl House

Disney

Fantasy series The Owl House, which made headlines earlier this year for featuring Disney’s first bisexual lead character, arrives on Disney+ in the UK at the end of October. The series follows teenage human Luz Noceda who accidentally finds a portal to another world and pursues her dream of becoming a witch.

Advertisement

Sign up for to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Check out our TV Guide for more to watch.