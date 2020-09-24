Enola Holmes’ Millie Bobby Brown addresses possible sequel

Alternative Sherlock Holmes adaptation Enola Holmes has only just hit Netflix, but has already been a big hit with viewers.

Advertisement

So much so that rumours of a sequel have begun to circle – rumours that might just come true if star Millie Bobby Brown gets her way.

Speaking to EW, Brown said: “I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll just do one movie, like, obviously…’ and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart.”

“Ultimately, this has been my favorite thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” she says. “So to do it all over again would be a dream.”

Brown compared to the experience to playing Eleven in Stranger Things, another Netflix hit, and how she enjoys returning to characters.

“I always said I loved playing Eleven because I didn’t just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series… I really am optimistic about the future. I’m so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer’s YA novels of the same name, and follows the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) as she investigates the disappearance of her mother (Helena Bonham-Carter). Along the way, she must save the young Lord Viscount Tewksbury (Louis Partridge), hide from her old-fashioned brother Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and maybe even encourage political change.

There are currently six Enola Holmes novels, with a sequel likely to adapt the second book “The Case of the Left-Handed Lady” which sees Enola investigate the disappearance of Lady Cecily Alistair from her bedroom.

Enola Holmes has been particularly praised for adding female representation to the largely male-dominated adaptations of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic novels.

Enola Holmes is streaming now on Netflix.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.