When is The Boys in the Band released on Netflix? Cast list and plot explained

Everything you need to know about the new Netflix movie produced by Ryan Murphy.

Boys in the Band

Ryan Murphy may be most well known for his TV work, but the prolific producer has been behind three film projects for Netflix in 2020 as well, and the next to be released in the highly anticipated LGBT drama The Boys in the Band.

The film is adapted from an acclaimed Broadway play from 2018 (itself a revival of a 1968 play), with stage director Joe Mantello staying on to helm the screen version, and the main cast also all reprising their roles.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Boys in the Band, including plot details, the full cast and a glimpse at the official trailer.

When is The Boys in the Band released on Netflix?

There’s not long to wait – the film arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, 30th September 2020.

What is The Boys in the Band about?

The film follows a group of gay friends who gather for a birthday celebration, but find the evening taking an unexpected turn when a potentially closeted college roommate arrives uninvited.

Is The Boys in the Band a remake?

It is indeed! The Boys in the Band was originally a play, debuting Off-Broadway in 1968, before it was adapted into an acclaimed film by The Exorcist director William Friedkin two years later, starring the original stage cast including Kenneth Nelson and Leonard Frey.

The play was then revived on Broadway by Ryan Murphy in 2018, winning a Tony Award for best revival – before the producer opted to take the project to Netflix.

Who is in the cast of The Boys in the Band?

Netflix has pulled together an impressive The Boys in the Band cast for this new adaptation, with lead roles played by The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto, American Crime Story actor Matt Bomer and acclaimed theatre performer Andrew Rannells – all four of whom are reprising their roles from the Broadway stage version.

The supporting cast includes other performers from the stage version such as Charlie Carver (The Leftovers), Robin de Jesús (In the Heights – stage), Brian Hutchison (Jessica Jones), Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives) and Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.)

The Boys in the Band trailer

You can check out the official trailer for the film below, with Netflix having dropped it in early September:

All about The Boys in the Band

Boys in the Band
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
