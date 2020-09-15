Madonna to co-write and direct her own biopic: “Who better to tell it than me?”

Madonna has revealed she is co-writing the “untold true story” of her life and career with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody and will direct the big screen biopic herself.

Advertisement

The project was untitled, but Madonna apparently let slip on social media and called it Live to Tell.

Madonna said in a statement: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller-coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Universal Pictures is financing the movie, Juno writer Cody co-writing the script with Madonna, and former Sony Pictures Entertainment chair Amy Pascal will produce.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Hollywood veteran Pascal said: “This movie is an absolute labour of love for me. I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

Madonna’s career now spans four decades and apart from her status as a global music icon, created with massive albums such as Like a Virgin and Like a Prayer, she has expanded her career into movies, fashion, art and philanthropy.

As an actress she has co-starred in Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Dick Tracy (1990), Shadows and Fog (1991) A League of Their Own (1992) and Evita (1996) and she has experience directing feature-length movies, helming 2013’s W.E., about the affair between King Edward VIII and US divorcée Wallis Simpson.

The Hollywood Reporter suggested it wasn’t unusual for stars to be consultants on biopics – Elton John consulted on 2018’s Rocketman, for example – but it was near unique for a musical artist to create and direct his or her own biopic.

We will follow the casting of the lead role with more than passing interest.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.