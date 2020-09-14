Netflix drops first trailer for French Revolution drama La Revolution

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming French Revolution drama La Revolution – and based on the first look it seems set to be a violent and bloody affair.

Advertisement

The series will debut on the streaming platform on Friday 16th October and is described by Netflix as “a reimagined history of the French Revolution”.

The French-language drama is set in 1787 and will follow the future inventor of the guillotine as he uncovers a disease – named Blue Blood – that drives the aristocracy to murder commoners.

The trailer starts with a voice saying, in French, “A day will come, when the slaves will break their chains and when the wretched will join forces to raise their cry of rebellion.”

It also includes many brutal executions and members of the aristocracy vowing to destroy the Brotherhood that is planning to overthrow them.

Meanwhile, we also see members of the Brotherhood discuss Blue Blood, although they concede they don’t yet know the meaning of the phrase.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Towards the end, another character urges his friends, “Our enemies are very powerful. But if we unite, there are more of us. Everyone will have to fight.”

With a thumping soundtrack and no shortage of blood on display in the trailer, the series certainly seems likely to be rather an intense, gruelling watch.

The cast for the series includes Amir El Kacem, Lionel Erdogan, Marilou Aussilloux, Laurent Lucas and Julien Frison.

Advertisement

La Revolution debuts on Netflix on Friday 16th October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.