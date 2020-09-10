Accessibility Links

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight pens Lockdown movie to star Anne Hathaway

The writer/director has knocked out a low-budget script set during the pandemic.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight

We’re not sure the world is ready for pandemic stories just yet, especially as it hasn’t yet loosened its grip on the planet, but news is emerging that Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight has written a movie called Lockdown.

Deadline is reporting that Lockdown will be film in London and will star Anne Hathaway and be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), who is currently exploring how to shoot a movie in space with the help of Tom Cruise and Elon Musk.

Lockdown will reportedly have a budget of less than $10 million (£7.7 million), barely qualifying it for off-off-Hollywood status, and is a heist movie/romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown.

We don’t know if it’s a working title, but Lockdown will begin shooting by the end of September and, judging by the nature of the subject material, we assume it will proceed even if there is another lockdown.

At one point Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy was considering a role in the film, but Deadline reports that is now looking unlikely.

Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, and Knight will be preoccupied with the return of their (now) global success story about Birmingham gangs for season six. All the scripts were written but Knight told the Peaky Blinders website that they had had to change a few things because of actors’ schedules.

“I’ve been through the scripts, so some things have changed,” said Knight. “I think, for the better.”

But don’t expected to see season six before the end of 2021. Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne said it would start where season five left off, with Tommy on his knees in a field with a gun to his head.

Byrne added that they hope to begin filming early in 2021.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

