BFI London Film Festival 2020 full line-up

It’s been a turbulent year for film, with cinemas only recently reopening after several months shut and numerous big releases postponed or abandoned outright in favour of digital release.

But one event that will still be going ahead in its original time slot is the BFI London Film Festival, which takes place from Wednesday October 7th to Sunday 18th October.

As a result of changes made due to the ongoing pandemic, the festival will take a slightly different form than usual, with more than 50 virtual premieres and an array of live online events available at no charge.

There will also be screenings at cinemas across the UK, making this the most widely accessible iteration of the festival in its history.

As ever, the line up os packed with some exciting new films from the best talent in this country and abroad.

Highlights include Francis Lee’s new film Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saorise Ronan, and Steve McQueen’s Mangrove – one of the episodes of his upcoming BBC anthology series Small Axe.

Other headline grabbers include the latest from Pixar, titled Soul, Spike Lee’s new concert film featuring David Byrne and the new film from Marvel’s Eternals director Chloe Zhao.

Other acclaimed international filmmakers with films on the list include German director Christian Petzold, Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg and the UK’s own Phyllida Lloyd, while Josephine Decker’s Shirley Jackson biopic starring Elisabeth Moss is another film to look out for.

Read on for the full list to find out which other gems from the 2020/2021 film schedule have made the schedule.

BFI London Film Festival 2020 line-up

180° RULE – Farnoosh Samadi (Iran)

200 METERS – Ameen Nayfeh (Palestine)

A COMMON CRIME – Francisco Márquez (Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland)

A DAY-OFF OF KASUMI ARIMURA – Hirokazu Kore-eda, Sakura Higa (Japan)

AFRICAN APOCALYPSE – Rob Lemkin (UK)

AFTER LOVE – Aleem Khan (UK)

AMMONITE – Francis Lee (UK)

ANOTHER ROUND – Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)

BAD TALES – Fabio D’Innocenzo, Damiano D’Innocenzo (Italy)

BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKET – Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross (USA)

THE CHEATERS – Paulette McDonagh (Australia)

THE CHESS GAME OF THE WIND – Mohammad Reza Aslani (Iran)

CICADA – Matt Fifer and Kieran Mulcare (USA)

DAYS – Tsai Ming-Liang (Taiwan)

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA – Spike Lee (USA)

DELIA DERBYSHIRE: THE MYTHS AND LEGENDARY TAPES – Caroline Catz (UK)

THE DISCIPLE – Chaitanya Tamhane (India)

FAREWELL AMOR – Ekwa Msangi (USA)

FRIENDSHIP’S DEATH – Peter Wollen (UK)

GENUS PAN – Lav Diaz (Philippines)

GOLD FOR DOGS – Anna Cazenave Cambet (France)

HERSELF – Phyllida Lloyd (UK)

HONEYMOOD – Talya Lavie (Israel)

I AM SAMUEL – Pete Murimi (Kenya)

IDENTIFYING FEATURES – Fernanda Valadez (Mexico-Spain)

IF IT WERE LOVE – Patric Chiha (France)

INDUSTRY -Lena Dunham, Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay (UK)

THE INTRUDER – Natalia Meta (Argentina-Mexico)

KAJILLIONAIRE – Miranda July (USA)

LIMBO – Ben Sharrock (UK)

MANGROVE – Steve McQueen (UK)

MOGUL MOWGLI – Bassam Tariq (UK)

NEVER GONNA SNOW AGAIN – Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert (Poland-Germany)

NEW ORDER – Michel Franco (Mexico)

NOMADLAND – Chloé Zhao (USA)

NOTTURNO – Gianfranco Rosi (Italy-Germany-France)

ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES – Yemi Bamiro (UK)

THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF – Benjamin Ree (Norway)

POSSESSOR – Brandon Cronenberg (Canada-UK)

THE REASON I JUMP – Jerry Rothwell (UK)

RELIC – Natalie Erika James (Australia-USA)

ROSE – Jennifer Sheridan (UK)

THE SALT IN OUR WATERS – Rezwan Shahriar Sumit (Bangladesh-France)

SHADOW COUNTRY – Bohdan Sláma (Czech Republic)

SHIRLEY – Josephine Decker (USA)

SIBERIA – Abel Ferrara (Italy-Germany-Mexico)

SOUL – Pete Docter, Kemp Powers (USA)

SOUND FOR THE FUTURE – Matt Hulse (UK-China)

STRAY – Elizabeth Lo (USA)

STRIDING INTO THE WIND – Wei Shujun (China)

SUPERNOVA – Harry Macqueen (UK)

THIS IS MY DESIRE (EYIMOFE) – Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri (Nigeria)

TIME – Garrett Bradley (USA)

ULTRAVIOLENCE – Ken Fero (UK)

UNDINE – Christian Petzold (Germany)

WILDFIRE – Cathy Brady (UK-Ireland)

WOLFWALKERS – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart (Ireland-Luxembourg-France)

ZANKA CONTACT – Ismaël El Iraki (France-Morocco-Belgium)

