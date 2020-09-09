Borat sequel ‘already filmed’ by Sacha Baron Cohen

A sequel to Borat has been filmed in Los Angeles, according to reports – and the new film may even already have been screened for people in the industry.

According to Collider, the new film will see Sacha Baron Cohen reprise his role as the popular character, almost fifteen years after the original film was released in 2006.

Whereas the first film saw Borat as an unknown Kazakh television personality, the second will apparently see him become a victim of his fame – forcing him to go undercover to interview people.

However, there are conflicting reports surrounding the exact nature of the film with one source reportedly describing the film as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen” and another source claiming that description was false.

Beyond that, details about the film are scarce, with no information regarding which movie studio is behind the project, who will be directing, or when the film will be released.

Borat – or to give it its full name Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – was a huge success when it was released in 2006, winning acclaim from fans and critics.

In the time since Baron Cohen has worked on a number of other projects, releasing the films Bruno, The Dictator and Grimsby, all of which were met with mixed reviews.

More recently he found success with the satire show Who is America? in 2018, which saw him play various new characters including far-right conspiracy theorist Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., PhD and Israeli anti-terrorism expert Erran Morad.

He has also starred in supporting roles in a number of films including Hugo, Les Miserables and Alice Through the Looking Glass, while he was originally set to play Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody before being replaced by eventual Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

RadioTimes.com has approached Sacha Baron Cohen’s representatives for comment regarding the Borat 2 reports.

