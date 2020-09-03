Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie reunite for spy thriller Five Eyes

Another day, another espionage blockbuster. Actor Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie, who first made a splash together in 1998 with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, are reuniting for a new spy thriller, Five Eyes.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the movie features Statham as an agent recruited by global intelligence alliance Five Eyes to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapon. At stake? Just the entire world order.

Statham’s character is reluctantly paired with a high-tech CIA expert and they set off on a globe-trotting mission to infiltrate the nefarious plans of a billionaire arms broker.

Production company STXfilms Motion Picture Group boss Adam Fogelson said: “Jason is a global box office heavy weight, and when teamed with Guy Ritchie, that’s an irresistible combination. It’s a thrill to be back in business with Guy, Bill and the team at Miramax after our shared success on The Gentlemen and we believe Five Eyes is the kind of film our partners overseas will love as much as we do.”

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ritchie’s movie The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, took $115m (£87m) at the box office last year.

Ritchie and Statham have collaborated numerous times after their initial smash with Lock, Stock. They teamed up for 2000’s Snatch, co-starring Brad Pitt, then got together again for 2005’s high-stakes thriller Revolver.

Advertisement

Ritchie and Statham have just finished filming Cash Truck in Los Angeles, in which Statham has the lead role of “H”, a man charged with moving large sums of money around the city. It’s scheduled for release in January 2021.