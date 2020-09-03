Accessibility Links

New James Bond No Time To Die trailer delves into Madeleine Swann’s link to Safin

Bond is back.

Daniel Craig in No Time to Die

A brand new trailer for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die has revealed more explosive action from the hotly-anticipated blockbuster.

Not only do we see Bond back in action, but there are also appearances from Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), Dr Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), a new double O agent played by Lashana Lynch, and a lot of gadgets (underwater plane, anyone?).

Intriguingly, the audience also sees much more of mysterious villain Safin (Rami Malek) than before. Seemingly talking to Bond, he says: “We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be little tidier.”

Several other moments hint at the risk of huge destruction, including missiles being launched from a warship and a panicked Bond rasping: “If we don’t do this, there’ll be nothing left to save.”

What could Safin’s plan involve exactly? The trailer hints Ana de Armas’ character Paloma could be involved. Just after Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) teases, “It’s harder to tell the good from bad, villains from heroes these days,” the sneak peek shows de Armas in the middle of a fistfight. Subtle hint or clever misdirect?

Interestingly, the trailer also delves into the connection between Swann and Malek’s villain. Seydoux’s character is heard revealing his name to 007, saying he’s after “revenge [and] me”.

Additionally, the trailer also states that studio MGM are sticking to their guns with a November 2020 release date.

Originally scheduled for release in April, the film was abruptly pulled as the coronavirus began spreading across the globe at an alarming rate.

No Time To Die was the first major blockbuster to abandon the summer movie season, which proved to be a wise decision as most cinemas remained shut until July.

No Time To Die sees a retired James Bond return to the dangerous field of spy work, as an old CIA ally Felix Leiter (Wright) recruits him to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

However, the events that follow will put Bond on a collision course with a fearsome new villain, known only as Safin, played by Bohemian Rhapsody star Malek.

As a new synopsis released with the trailer reveals: “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

“The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

As the final outing for Craig, many familiar faces from his stint in the role have returned to give him a suitably epic send-off, including Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Waltz as Blofeld.

In addition, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch is making her debut as Nomi, another elite double-o agent who came into active service after Bond’s retirement.

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November.

All about No Time to Die

James Purefoy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
