When is I’m Thinking of Ending Things released on Netflix? What is it about?

There are few filmmakers in Hollywood consistently making as inventive and ambitious work as Charlie Kaufman, and the acclaimed writer-director has now made a film for Netflix.

Advertisement

I’m Thinking of Ending Things, based on the novel of the same name, is Kaufman’s first film since his critically lauded stop-motion feature Anomalisa in 2015 and going by the promotional material it looks like another complex dark comedy.

The film boasts an exciting cast – with Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons playing the lead roles – and as ever with films in the Kaufman canon it looks to tackle the theme of existentialism, read on for everything you need to know about I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is I’m Thinking of Ending Things released on Netflix?

The film is set to be released globally on the platform on 4th September 2020.

What is I’m Thinking of Ending Things about?

The film is adapted from a novel of the same name by Iain Reid (making it, technically, Kaufman’s second adaptation) and is described as a psychological horror film.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads: “Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman takes a road trip with her new boyfriend to his family farm.

“Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother and father, the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things cast

Kaufman has often been able to draw impressive casts for his films and that’s the case once again here.

The first lead role of Cindy is played by Wild Rose star Jessie Buckley, expanding an impressive resume that has recently seen her take on roles in films such as Misbehaviour and TV series including the much-praised Chernobyl and the upcoming fourth season of Fargo.

The other lead, Cindy’s boyfriend Jake, is played by another Fargo star, Jesse Plemons, who appeared on the anthology show’s second season back in 2015. His other roles have included playing Todd Alquist in Breaking Bad in appearances in a number of Oscar nominated films including The Master, Bridge of Spies, The Post, Vice and The Irishman.

Meanwhile as far as the supporting cast goes, David Thewlis plays Jake’s father Dean while Toni Collette plays his mother Suzie.

Thewlis is perhaps best known to general audiences for portraying Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films, but he has also appeared in a number of acclaimed films including starring in Mike Leigh’s 1993 film Naked and voicing the lead role in Kaufman’s most recent film Anomalisa. Like Plemons and Buckley he has also appeared on Fargo – playing the main antagonist in season 3.

Meanwhile Collette’s most notable recent role came in horror film Hereditary, while other recent work has included the lead role in Netflix miniseries Unbelievable and a supporting turn in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. Earlier work included Muriel’s Wedding, The Sixth Sense, The Hours and Little Miss Sunshine.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things trailer

The first trailer for the movie was released in August 2020 and it certainly looks intriguing – you can watch it below:

I’m Thinking of Ending Things book

The film is adapted from Ian Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name, which won much acclaimed when it was first published.

If you want to read the book before – or after – watching the film, it is available to purchase on Amazon.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Buy Ian Reid’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things on Amazon now.