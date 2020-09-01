See James Bond: No Time to Die official poster

Producers have released the official poster for the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which hits cinemas on 12th November.

No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the super spy 007 and this time James Bond has left active service and is enjoying the easy life of Jamaica. Of course, his idyll was never going to stay peaceful and when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help, how can he say no?

Bond’s mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, however, leading him onto the trail of a mysterious villain, Safin (played by Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek), armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga, with a screenplay by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

Joining Craig in the cast is Léa Seydoux returning as Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”.

The official trailer for No Time to Die is released on Thursday and RadioTimes.com will feature it as soon as it’s made public.

