Disney’s Storybook advent calendar is back with new Frozen and Marvel options

We know, it’s not even the end of August and we’re talking about Advent Calendars, but with good reason – the Disney Storybook Advent Calendar is back.

This time there’s new more options if you are buying the popular advent calendar with Frozen and Marvel calendars on sale.

While most calendars have chocolate or toys this one appeals to the book lovers with a small paperback book every single day in the countdown – that’s 24 small stories.

The sell says: “24-page small paperback books, each individually wrapped in a paper sleeve to keep every story leading up to Christmas a surprise!”

Last year, these went like hot cakes, so be ready. They had already sold out by the end of the summer season. You can pre-order on Amazon.

There’s the classic Storybook collection as well as Frozen and Marvel.

Amazon UK has the Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar on sale now for £12. You can also get the Marvel Storybook Advent Calendar for £13.79 and Frozen Storybook Collection Advent Calendar for £13.79 now too. You can get all three on Amazon for £39.58.