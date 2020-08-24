The Jungle Book’s Bare Necessities voted the most uplifting song on Disney+

Forget about your worries and your strife – The Jungle Book’s Bare Necessities has been declared by RadioTimes.com readers as the Disney song that cheers them up the most.

Advertisement

Over 11,000 fans voted in our survey, which asked readers to cast their top three votes as to which tunes from the Disney+ film selection made them the happiest.

While Bare Necessities, sung by Baloo (Phil Harris) and Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman) in the 1967 classic, was voted for by 40 per cent of our readers, the iconic song was closely followed by Randy Newman’s You’ve Got A Friend In Me from Pixar’s Toy Story and The Lion King’s Hakuna Matata, with both Oscar-nominated ditties receiving 29 per cent of the vote.

Among 16 to 24-year-olds, Hakuna Matata, which became an anthem for the 1994 animated film, received the most votes for cheerful song with Moana’s You’re Welcome and How Far I’d Go, both written by Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, coming in second with 25 per cent of the youth vote each.

Regionally however, the Bare Necessities was significantly more popular in Scotland than other places within the UK, receiving 45 per cent of the Scottish vote, while Disney fans in the Midlands were big fans of Frozen II’s belter Into the Unknown.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As part of the survey, fans were also asked to choose which Disney+ films made them the most emotional, with 1942’s Bambi being voted as the number one tear-jerker (38 per cent), especially amongst women, closely followed by 2009’s Up (35 per cent) – which received the most votes from our male readers – and The Lion King (34 per cent).

For under 54s, Up received the most votes for most moving movie – with the film’s opening scene likely to have viewers reaching for the tissues every time – while Pixar’s newer releases, Coco (23 per cent) and Inside Out (22 per cent), were big hitters for a London-based audience.

Fans were also asked to vote for the film that makes them the most nostalgic and almost half of them chose 1964 musical classic Mary Poppins, particularly those within the older demographics. Robin Williams’ Mrs Doubtfire came in second place with 35 per cent of the vote, while 1993 sports film Cool Runnings (27 per cent) placed third.

Tim Glanfield, Editorial Director, RadioTimes.com said: “Brilliant films and their soundtracks have the ability to stay with us throughout our lives – they make us smile and they make us cry, and can transport us back to times and places we remember fondly.”

Advertisement

“So it’s no surprise to see that Disney classics both old and new mean so much to the British public, and iconic songs like The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book continue to cheer up the nation over half a century after they were first released.”

Sign up for to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Check out our TV Guide for more to watch.