James Corden’s Cinderella movie musical resumes filming near London after COVID shutdown

A highly stylised musical version of the Cinderella story, produced by James Corden and directed by Pitch Perfect creator Kay Cannon, has resumed filming outside London after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Cinderella will star US-Cuban pop sensation Camila Cabello in the lead role and she’s also writing much of the music for the film, for which Corden wrote the story. Cabello, 23, has had huge hits in the US with Havana and Señorita and her debut album topped the Billboard charts.

According to Deadline, Cinderella has resumed “low-level” filming under strict COVID-19 protocols outside London and would continue until the end of September.

The safety procedures include widespread testing before and during filming, as well as safety training seminars, social distancing, contact tracing and thorough daily disinfection.

As a measure of how strict the production has been about the resumption, there would no longer be conventional buffet-style catering for cast and crew: the food comes all wrapped up and in boxes.

The cast includes Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, London actor Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pose star Billy Porter as a “genderless” Fairy Godmother, Idina Menzel as the Stepmother and Pierce Brosnan who, along with the crew, have been staying separately in apartments.

It has been reported that Corden, Romesh Ranganathan and John Mullaney will co-star the mice-turned-footmen. Also listed in the cast is rap star Missy Elliott, as the Town Crier.

Cinderella originally started production in February but was shut down along with the entire industry in late March. Rehearsals for Cinderella were already reportedly underway, with production crew and actors wearing masks, before filming resumed this week.

Cinderella joins other productions that have also recommenced around the world, including the Avatar sequels in New Zealand, Marvel’s Shang-Chi in Australia and Jurassic World: Dominion at Pinewood Studios outside London.

A Sony production, Cinderella is scheduled for release on 5th February, 2021.

