Every upcoming Disney movie in 2020 to 2022 – from Mulan to Pinocchio

This year was shaping up to be one of Disney’s biggest, with the global launch of Disney+ and a slate of hotly-anticipated films hitting the big screen – however, the coronavirus pandemic ensured that most of those cinematic releases have been put on hold.

Of course, this means that while 2020 will be a quieter year for new releases, there’s plenty to look forward to in the future – while the launch of Disney+ means that some films are going straight to the streaming service.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list with every Disney film due to be released in 2020, 2021, and 2022 including those by the conglomerate’s ever-growing subsidiaries. These are just some of the production companies that Disney owns, in case you’re wondering what some of these films are doing here: Pixar, Marvel, 21st Century Fox, Touchstone Pictures and its own subsidiaries such as Searchlight Pictures.

From epic live-action reboots of animated classics to the latest from the MCU, here’s every movie you can expect from the mouse over the next few years.

Mulan

Release date: 4th September

Cast: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Gong Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jason Scott Lee, Ron Yuan, Chum Ehelepola, Yoson An and Xana Tang

Rating: PG-13

Mulan representes something of a huge experiment for Disney with a split strategy release being used for the remake – it will be available at a price via Disney+ from 4th September, and will go into cinemas where Disney+ isn’t available.

Fans may have had reservations about Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan when it was revealed neither dragon Mushu nor the animation’s songs would feature, but the explosive trailer proved it doesn’t need them.

Directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider), Mulan sees the fearless titular heroine (Liu Yifei) take her father’s place in the Imperial Army.

Directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider), Mulan sees the fearless titular heroine (Liu Yifei) take her father's place in the Imperial Army.

The One and Only Ivan

Release date: 21st August

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren and Brooklynn Prince

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

Adapted from KA Applegate’s award-winning novel of the same name, The One and Only Ivan tells the heart-warming story of a gorilla named Ivan (Rockwell) who lives in a suburban shopping mall along with Stella the elephant (Jolie) and Bob the dog (DeVito).

Ivan has little memories of the jungle, but his life and outlook change when baby elephant Ruby (Prince) comes along – the film will launch on Disney+.

The New Mutants

Release date: 4h September

Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga

Rating: PG-13

The Marvel/Fox collaboration’s road to release has been a rocky one, but star Maisie Williams, who plays Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, has said the film’s bad rap is undeserved.

The New Mutants trailer certainly looks promising, showing how Rahne, Sam Guthrie/Cannonball (Heaton), Illyana Rasputin/Magik (Taylor-Joy), Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Hunt) and Roberto da Costa/Sunspot (Zaga) realise the creepy facility they are being kept in isn’t what it seems.

The King’s Man

Release date: 16th September

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Dijimon Hounsou, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Brühl, Charles Dance, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

A prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret service, The King’s Man is set during World War I and tells the origin story of the very first independent intelligence agency.

Colin Firth’s suave secret agent and Taron Egerton’s rogue newbie are replaced by an equally suave Fiennes and newbie Dickinson. They are joined by Arterton and Hounsou to take down a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds, including a Rasputin-looking character you can spot in the trailer (which still features the original release date of February 2020).

Death on the Nile

20th Century Fox

Release date: 9th October

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Sophie Okonedo, Armie Hammer, Ai Fazal and Annette Bening

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

Branagh reprises the role of Agatha Christie’s legendary detective Poirot for his Murder on the Orient Express sequel. Much like Branagh’s first murder mystery, Death on the Nile also features an impressive ensemble cast, counting two superheroes (Wonder Woman Gadot and Black Panther’s sister Wright), two national treasures (French and Saunders) and a Sex Education star (Emma Mackey) amongst its ranks.

Plus, Bateman returns as Poirot’s friend and impromptu aid Bouc for the murderous cruise journey aboard an Egyptian river steamer.

The French Dispatch

Release date: 16th October

Cast: Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet, Anjelica Huston and many, many more

Rating: R-rated

This “love letter to journalists” features all the hallmarks of a Wes Anderson film, including an aesthetic dripping in pastels and a gargantuan ensemble cast to beat all gargantuan ensemble casts (see above).

The film is set in 20th-century France and centres around fictional newspaper the French Dispatch (inspired by the New Yorker), and the stories it tells, from the quirky to the revolutionary. Here’s the trailer.

Black Widow

Release date: 6th November

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle, William Hurt and Ray Winstone

Rating: PG-13

Marvel‘s deadliest super-spy is kicking off the MCU’s Phase 4 with an epic-looking prequel. Black Widow met an unfortunate end in Avengers: Endgame, but her first stand-alone film will give fans an insight into her dark past and her first family.

Johansson is joined by a stellar cast that includes fellow Oscar-nominee Pugh and Weisz (The Favourite) also as Black Widows, as well as Stranger Things‘s Harbour as a goofy Red Guardian – Russia’s answer to Captain America.

Watch the Marvel movies with a 7-day free trial on Now TV.

Deep Water

Release date: 13th November

Cast: Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi and Kristen Connolly

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

This psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s famed novel will mark Adrian Lyne’s return to the director’s seat following an 18-year hiatus. Like Lyne’s previous films – Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful – Deep Water will blend mystery and desire.

Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a seemingly perfect married couple who have fallen out of love – and who are fond of playing deadly mind games.

Soul

Release date: 20th November

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs

Rating: NR (not rated yet) Better keep the tissues close for what looks like another Pixar hard-hitter with Soul. Foxx voices middle school band teacher and jazz enthusiast Joe Gardner. Just as he gets the opportunity of a lifetime, one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and everything that “makes you… you” before they go to Earth. It’s here where Joe meets sarky soul 22 (Fey), who doesn’t really get the whole human experience thing – a stance which Joe is determined to change. Free Guy Release date: 11th December

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Rating: NR Reynolds stars in this fast-paced, surreal action comedy as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. Once the realisation hits, he decides to become the hero of his own story. He is joined by an ensemble cast of fan favourites including the formidable Villanelle in Killing Eve (Comer), Steve Harrington in Stranger Things (Keery) and Thor: Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit director Waititi. The trailer is as wild as the premise. West Side Story Release date: 18th December

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Ana Isabelle and Maddie Ziegler

Rating: NR (not rated yet) Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the Romeo-and-Juliet-inspired Broadway musical is set to hit theatres just before Christmas. The West Side Story reboot will star Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault in Our Stars) as street gang the Jets member Tony, and newcomer Zegler as Maria, whose brother Bernardo (Alvarez) is the leader of rival gang the Sharks. Moreno (One Day at a Time), who played Anita in the 1961 film, will also be appearing as Valentina. Watch or buy the original West Side Story on Amazon. The Last Duel Release date: 8th January 2021 Cast: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck Rating: NR Directed by Ridley Scott with a script from Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener, this historical epic is jam-packed with talent. The film is based on the last officially recognised duel to take place in France, in which best friends Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Driver) were ordered to fight to the death after Le Gris was accused of rape.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Release date: 22nd January 2021

Cast: Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Richard E. Grant, Lauren Patel and Sharon Horgan

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

The hit musical based on a true story about a young boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen is getting the silver screen treatment. Harwood stars as 16-year-old aspiring drag queen Jamie Campbell.

Happy Valley’s Lancashire stars as his supportive mum Margaret while Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) plays drag queen Loco Chanel. Catastrophe’s Horgan will also appear as jaded teacher Miss Hedge.

The Eternals

Release date: 12th February 2021

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-Seok, Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

Marvel’s much-anticipated cosmic epic The Eternals will be hitting theatres this winter. The film will introduce a brand new team of superheroes to the MCU, as the titular Eternals are an ancient alien race who have been secretly living on Earth for millennia.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy will force them out of the shadows to fight the evil Deviants. There’s much to look forward to on this one, including the first openly gay MCU superhero (Henry) and the first deaf superhero (Ridloff).

Raya and the Last Dragon

Release date: 12th March 2021

Cast: Cassie Steele and Awkwafina

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

If the first-look pic is anything to go by, this looks set to be an extraordinary animation. It tells the epic tale of a fearless warrior, the titular Raya (voiced by Steele), who teams up with a crew of misfits to find the last dragon in fantasy kingdom Kumandra.

Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 star Awkwafina voices water dragon Sisu, who is the last of her kind and a few tricks up her not-so-metaphorical sleeve.

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie

Release date: 9th April 2021

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman. Kristen Schaal

Rating: NR

The offbeat American comedy becomes the latest animated sitcom to get the big-screen treatment, with the long-awaited film bumped from its original release date of July 2020. Interestingly the film has been described as a musical comedy, and is set to answer some long-running questions – including Louise’s bunny ears…

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Release date: 23rd April 2021

Cast: Jack Dylan Grazer, Thomas Barbusca, Bentley Kalu

Rating: G

The first film from British animation studio Locksmith Animation – created by two Aardman alumni – Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of a young boy whose robot friend stops working in a world where everyone has their own walking, talking mechanical companion.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Disney

Release date: 7th May 2021

Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng

Rating: NR

The second MCU outing in 2021, Shang-Chi will be the first Marvel film with an Asian lead and will tell the story of The Master of Kung Fu, who has appeared in the comics since 1973. Interestingly Tony Leung has been confirmed to play The Mandarin – presumably the real one after Ben Kingsley’s version turned out to be a fake in Iron Man 3…

Cruella

Disney

Release Date: 28th May 2021

Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, and Mark Strong

Rating: NR

The next live-action Disney adaptation follows the lead of Maleficent and places the focus on the villain, with Emma Stone portraying iconic dog skinner Cruella De Vil. The prequel takes place in 1970s London, and will show how the young fashion designer becomes obsessed with Dalmatian skins.

Jungle Cruise

Release date: 30th July 2021

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez and Paul Giamatti

Rating: 12A

Johnson and Blunt are the team-up you never knew you needed. Action adventure Jungle Cruise is inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, and has a very The Mummy by way of Rudyard Kipling vibe.

Set in the early twentieth century, the film sees Johnson play a charismatic Amazon riverboat captain who is enlisted by explorer Lily Houghton (Blunt) to go on a dangerous expedition in search of the healing Tree of Life.

The Beatles: Get Back

Release date: August 27th 2021

Cast: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr (archive footage)

Rating: NR

Legendary director Peter Jackson turns his attention to legendary band The Beatles in this feature-length documentary focusing on the in-studio footage shot in early 1969 for the Let It Be film. Jackson will be using the same footage-enhancing techniques he used in WW1 doc You Shall Grow Not Old, and will include new music and their famous Savile Row roof performance.

Avatar 2

Release date: 17th December 2021

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet

Rating: NR

Not content with with having already Avengers: Endgame as the highest grossing film of all time, Avatar 2 may just beat Disney’s own record if it’s predecessor is anything to go by. Little is known other than the return of several cast members – including those of previously dead characters – and a focus on Pandora’s underwater locations.

Nimona

Release date: 14th January 2022

Cast: John Flanagan, Amanda Rabinowitz

Rating: NR

An animated adaptation of the popular webcomic, Nimona sees a young shape-shifter team up with mad scientist to expose the ruler of a kingdom.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: 11th February 2022

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson

Rating: NR

The first of four(!) confirmed MCU movies in 2021 – and Taika Waititi’s sequel to the bonkers-yet-brilliant Thor Ragnarok – little is known about Love and Thunder, other than that Natalie Portman will be returning to take up the mantle of Lady Thor. Going by the end of Avengers: Endgame, we may also see a few Guardians of the Galaxy…

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel

Release date: 25th March 2021

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong

Rating: NR

Quite possibly the best-named film ever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks set to introduce the multiverse to the MCU, and will somehow tie into WandaVision. It’s also been tipped as the MCU’s first horror film – good thing we have horror maestro Sam Raimi, director of The Evil Dead, behind the camera…

Black Panther 2

Marvel Studios 2018

Release date: 6th May 2021

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset, Danai Gurira

Rating: NR

After Black Panther became an absolute phenomenon, it’s no surprise we’re seeing a sequel with all the main characters returning. Plot details are sparse but rumours are swirling that Namor, King of Atlantis, will make his debut – and that somehow Killmonger may return…

Captain Marvel 2

Disney/Marvel

Release date: 8th July 2022

Cast: Brie Larson

Rating: NR

The MCU’s newest – and most powerful – Avenger, Captain Marvel will return for a sequel but it will be quite the wait. Other than being set after the first film, very little is known about the movie – it could be set before or after Endgame, and may well feature Ms. Marvel.

Indiana Jones 5

Release date: 29th July 2022

Cast: Harrison Ford

Rating: NR

The long-gestating Indiana Jones sequel still seems to be moving forward with Harrison Ford, though may well be delayed yet again. Last we heard Steven Spielberg dropped out of the director’s chair, with Logan’s James Mangold now set to helm the film.

Untitled Star Wars project

Release date: 16th December 2022

Cast: N/A

Rating: NR

After taking a break from feature films to focus on Disney+ series, Star Wars is pegged to return to the multiplexes in December 2022. Originally this would have been the first film from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, but since they have stepped down from the project it is unclear who will be directing – but both Taika Waititi and Rian Johnson have been in talks to helm Star Wars spin-offs.

Antlers

Release date: TBC

Cast: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane and Amy Madigan

Rating: R-rated

Produced by dark fairytale master Guillermo del Toro, Antlers looks like a suitably creepy take on indigenous myths, at least judging by the trailer.

Russell (The Americans) plays a teacher in small-town Oregon, where one of her neglected young students appears to have formed a bond with a mysterious deadly creature. Breaking Bad’s Plemons plays Russell’s brother and the town’s sheriff.

The Woman in the Window

Release date: TBC

Cast: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry and Wyatt Russell

Rating: R-rated

It’s a tale as old as time – a convalescent is relegated to view the world from their window witnesses a crime across the street, but nobody believes them.

Director Joe Wright’s star-studded spin on the technicolor Rear Window (which is also an adaptation), is adapted from A. J. Finn’s novel of the same name and stars. Here’s the trailer.

Next Goal Wins

Release date: TBC

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Knightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House and Kaimana

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

Prolific director Taika Waititi somehow managed to squeeze some time out of his jam-packed schedule to film this charming sports comedy.

The film tells the true story of the American Samoa football team that suffered the worst loss in World Cup history (31-0 to Australia). Following the epic loss, a maverick coach (Fassbender) takes them on to try and turn them into an elite team.

The Little Mermaid

Release date: TBC

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina – Rumoured: Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

It’s unlikely the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will hit cinemas this year, but the House of Mouse could pull off a miracle yet.

Starring as the titular little mermaid will be Bailey, best known as one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, with McCarthy rumoured to be taking on the role of the villainous Ursula and Hauer-King confirmed as Prince Eric. Old songs like the iconic Part of Your World will feature, with new songs being written by Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda and original composer Alan Menken.

The Sword in the Stone

Release date: TBC

Cast: TBC

Rating: NR (not rated yet)

The 1963 animation is also getting the live-action treatment, though it remains unclear when King Arthur, Merlin and co will appear on the small screen. Like Lady and the Tramp, the Arthurian adaptation is set to premier on Dinsey+, so we could theoretically see it on the streaming service by the end of the year.

The cartoon, which is based on TH White’s novel, served as King Arthur’s origin story, showing how Merlin took him under his wing as a young orphan before he became King.

In development

The following films have yet to be confirmed by Disney and thus will likely not be seen on the silver screen this year. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about them.

Peter Pan – Director David Lowery has confirmed the script is underway, but not much else is known about this live-action adaptation.

– Director David Lowery has confirmed the script is underway, but not much else is known about this live-action adaptation. Tink – Peter Pan’s fairy companion is getting her very own live action, with continued rumours suggesting Reese Witherspoon could play the lead role.

– Peter Pan’s fairy companion is getting her very own live action, with continued rumours suggesting Reese Witherspoon could play the lead role. Pinocchio – Skyfall director Sam Mendes was originally attached to bring the marionette to life, but has since pulled out, with no news on his replacement as of yet.

– Skyfall director Sam Mendes was originally attached to bring the marionette to life, but has since pulled out, with no news on his replacement as of yet. Rose Red – This one is still in very early stages, though reports point towards Brie Larson taking on the role of Snow White’s sister.

– This one is still in very early stages, though reports point towards Brie Larson taking on the role of Snow White’s sister. Prince Charming – Rose Red’s producer Tripp Vinson is also helming this one, which is set to explore Prince Charming’s unknown backstory.

– Rose Red’s producer Tripp Vinson is also helming this one, which is set to explore Prince Charming’s unknown backstory. Hunchback – Disney is returning to Notre Dame with a retelling of the beloved animation, and that’s pretty much all we know at this stage.

– Disney is returning to Notre Dame with a retelling of the beloved animation, and that’s pretty much all we know at this stage. Lilo & Stitch – Horror writer Mike Van Waes has been hired to write the screenplay for the extraterrestrial tale.

– Horror writer Mike Van Waes has been hired to write the screenplay for the extraterrestrial tale. Genies – Announced back in 2015, it remains unknown whether this prequel to Aladdin will actually be made.

