Dirty Dancing sequel movie with original star Jennifer Grey confirmed

Baby's back!

dirty dancing

Prepare to have the time of your life (again): a sequel movie to classic musical comedy Dirty Dancing is in the works.

And not only that, but Jennifer Grey – who played Frances Houseman in the 1987 original – is also set to star.

The actress, now 60, will also serve as an executive producer on the film, which will be directed by Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies).

Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, the duo behind Netflix’s Five Feet Apart, are set to write the screenplay.

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in a statement (via Deadline).

The studio has not yet announced when cinemagoers will be able to see the sequel.

The first Dirty Dancing film, released in 1987, follows the story of Frances “Baby” Houseman, a teen who starts a relationship with dance instructor Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze.

Unless in a flack back, Swayze will not appear in the sequel movie – the actor died aged 57 in 2009 from cancer.

On first release, Dirty Dancing grossed $218 million at the global box office (from a budget of only $5 million). It also garnered a Best Original Song at the Academy Awards for track (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life by Frank Previte, John DeNicola and Donald Markowitz.

A spin-off project, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, was released in 2004 to poor reviews and holds a score of 23% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Dirty Dancing is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

All about Dirty Dancing

dirty dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
