Where is Beyonce’s Black Is King filmed? Disney+ film is a global affair
Everything you need to know about the locations used for Beyonce's new visual album
Any new release from Beyonce is always guaranteed to get the internet talking – and that has certainly been the case since her brand new visual album arrived on Disney+ last Friday (31st July).
Black is King tells the story of a young king who embarks on a journey to reclaim his throne and is a companion for the music from The Lion King: The Gift – the soundtrack album curated by the US superstar for last year’s live action remake of animated classic The Lion King.
One of the questions that has been asked by the millions of fans to have enjoyed the album so far is where it was filmed – and the answer is that the project was shot across a huge variety of locations.
Where is Black Is King filmed?
The visual album was shot across a huge variety of locations around the world – in countries including the USA, the UK, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Belgium.
On the day of Black is King’s release, a report in Vogue claimed that she had “partnered with talent in each destination – casting local actors and dancers in many of the videos” – tying into the artist’s ambitions for a universal project.
Beyonce had earlier claimed that she hoped for the visual album to “present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message”.
She added: “I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs.”
Her collaborative partners include the Ghanaian-American director Joshua Kissi, who shot the scenes in Ghana, and New York City-based artist Ibra Ake, who was responsible for the segments filmed in Nigeria.
Writing on Instagram, Kissi wrote: “This was a dream project that meant so much to Black creatives globally specifically on the continent of Africa and honouring our multitude of stories and culture.”
#BlackIsKing : This was a dream project that meant so much to Black creatives globally specifically on the continent of Africa and honoring our multitude of stories and culture. To have the opportunity to help direct a love story to our culture through the lens of music and film was amazing. I was originally in Ghana ???????? during this time because of the unfortunate passing of my grandmother and had no idea I would have the opportunity to honor her through creation of this. She's taught me so much about life : one of things that stick out the spirit of calmness even in the chaos while knowing the future of what you reaped will be sowed by generations to come. It was an honor to work and direct alongside so many creatives to have this take shape. I hope this serves as much needed nourishment based on what the world wants us to believe about ourselves! BLACK is King, BLACK been King ???? A major special thanks to the amazing queen herself @beyonce @kwasifordjour who incrementally crafted this from the beginning @zerinaakers who created the outfits were dying for and the slew of amazing crew, creatives and people who all made this come to life as this is a reminder of who we are, who we were and who we hope to be as a culture moving forward.
