Every cameo in Beyoncé’s Black is King – from the artists to her family

Towards the end of July, Disney+ became the home for Beyoncé’s latest visual album Black is King – a film directed by Beyoncé and inspired by Disney’s The Lion King.

The visual album, featuring music from the award-winning artist’s recent album The Gift, provides music videos for some of her biggest hits off the album such as Bigger, Spirit and Brown Skin Girl, with a number of celebrities making cameos throughout.

From Lupita Nyong’o and Naomi Campbell, to Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s latest visual album is filled with A-listers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrities who cameo in Black is King.

Blue Ivy

Disney

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy appears throughout Black is King, first appearing in FIND YOUR WAY BACK.

The 8-year-old also features prominently in BROWN SKIN GIRL, which makes sense as she sings on the intro of the song.

Lord Afrixana

Disney

Ghana-born US musician and songwriter Lord Afrixana appears in DON’T JEALOUS ME, on which he features, whilst carrying a huge yellow snake.

He helped Beyoncé write DON’T JEALOUS ME and WATER for her album The Gift.

Yemi Alade

Disney

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade appears in Black is King twice – she performs on DON’T JEALOUS ME alongside Lord Afrixana, and MY POWER.

Jessie Reyez

Disney

Canadian singer Jessie Reyez performs the song SCAR in Black is King, whilst dancing in a dark and haunting forest.

The 29-year-old, who supported Billie Eilish on her 2020 tour, is best known for co-writing Calvin Harris’ songs One Kiss and Promises.

Jay-Z

Disney

Beyoncé rapper husband Jay-Z features prominently in MOOD 4 EVA, which he also lends his vocals to. He can be seen rolling up in a black car, eating dinner with Beyoncé and walked around a very flash mansion.

Kelly Rowland

Disney

Kelly Rowland, who is Destiny’s Child alumni with Beyoncé, appears in both MOOD 4 EVA and later BROWN SKIN GIRL.

Shatta Wale

Disney

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Shatta Wale performs on ALREADY alongside Beyoncé.

The musician, who is best known for his dancehall and afrobeat hits, won Artiste of the Year at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music awards.

Pharrell Williams

Disney

Singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams performs in WATER within Black is King.

The Grammy-winning 47-year-old is best known for his number one singles Happy and Get Lucky.

Salatiel

Disney

Cameroon artist Salatiel performs WATER with Beyoncé and Pharrell.

The 32-year-old founded Alpha Better records in Buea Cameroon.

Rumi Carter and Tina Knowles Lawson

Disney

Both Rumi Carter, Beyoncé’s second daughter, and Tina Knowledge Lawson, Beyoncé’s mother, appear briefly in BROWN SKIN GIRL alongside Blue Ivy and Beyoncé.

Rumi’s twin, Sir, also appears in Black is King later in the film.

Lupita Nyong’o

Disney

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o appears in BROWN SKIN GIRL to lip-sync along to the lyrics referencing herself.

Naomi Campbell

Disney

British model Naomi Campbell also makes a few appearances in BROWN SKIN GIRL – once with Beyoncé and again with fellow model Adut Akech.

Wizkid

Disney

Nigerian singer, who performs on BROWN SKIN GIRL with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, also appears in the film along with a wide variety of celeb talent.

Aside from his hit record with Beyoncé, Wizkid is also known for collaborating with Drake on 2016 single One Dance.

Adut Akech

Disney

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech also appears in BROWN SKIN GIRL alongside Naomi Campbell.

Mr Eazi

Disney

Nigerian singer-songwriter Mr Eazi performs with Beyoncé on KEYS TO THE KINGDOM, and also shows off some of his dance moves at the same time.

Tiwa Savage

Disney

Nigerian singer-songwriter also performs on KEYS TO THE KINGDOM.

She took part in the UK version of The X Factor in 2006, making it to the final 24 but became the 12th person to be eliminated.

Moonchild Sanelly

Disney

South African musician Moonchild Sanelly performs with Beyoncé in MY POWER.

The 32-year-old has previously supported Die Antwoord on their European tour.

Tierra Whack

Disney

US rapper Tierra Whack performs a verse in MY POWER.

The Philadelphia-born musician received a nomination for Best Music Video at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Nija Charles

Disney

US songwriter Nija Charles also appears in MY POWER alongside Beyoncé.

She is best known for writing songs for Beyoncé, Cardi B, SZA, Drake and Lady Gaga, including recent hit Rain on Me featuring Ariana Grande.

Busiswa

Disney

South African singer-songwriter Busiswa also sings in MY POWER.

Sir Carter

Disney

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s son Sir Carter appears as a dedication at the end of Black is King. The dedication reads: “Dedicated to my Son, Sir Carter. And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom.”

