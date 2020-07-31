Twilight director talks possible Midnight Sun movie adaptation: “It would be fascinating”

Could Midnight Sun ever be adapted into a movie? Maybe not, according to Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, who has said a screen version would be “difficult”.

Speaking about the upcoming Stephenie Meyer novel, which tells the story of the Twilight saga through the eyes of vampire Edward Cullen, Hardwicke suggested the show’s original stars – Robert Pattison (Edward Cullen) and Kristen Stewart (protagonist Bella Swan) – would not be up for the project.

“Rob is Batman now… and Kristen is in a million beautiful projects,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Who knows what would happen.”

But is it possible a movie version of Midnight Sun could be cut using footage from the first Twilight film? Hardwicke thinks not.“[It would be] difficult,” Hardwicke replied when the question was put to her. “We did stay a lot more in Bella’s head.”

However, she did add that such an adaptation would be “fun” and “fascinating”.

The Midnight Sun book was originally scheduled to hit book shops back in 2008, but the project was shelved after a manuscript leaked online. However, author Stephenie Meyer decided to release the full book in 2020 to distract readers from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while,” she said at the time.

“It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next.

“I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited.”

The Twilight series has sold 10 million books in the UK.

Midnight Sun will be released on 4th August 2020. You can pre-order a copy now on Amazon. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.