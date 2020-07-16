When is The Broken Hearts Gallery released in UK cinemas? Which cinemas are showing it?

As the cinemas slowly begin to open again, we’re beginning to see a batch of films that were originally intended for earlier releases get their chance at the big screen – and one of those films is Natalie Krinsky’s debut feature The Broken Hearts Gallery.

The romantic comedy stars Geraldine Viswanathan as a lovelorn twenty-something who attempts to heal her broken heart in rather an unusual fashion, read on for everything you need to know about the film.

When is The Broken Hearts Gallery released in UK cinemas?

The film is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on Friday 7th August. It had previously been set for a July release but has been pushed back due to the effect caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the cinema industry.

Which cinemas are showing The Broken Hearts Gallery?

By the time the release date rolls around most of the major chains will have reopened – including in Scotland after restrictions were lifted North of the border.

It is not yet clear exactly which cinemas will be showing the film – but it is listed as an upcoming release on the Cineworld website, so we can probably bank on at least some of the chain’s cinemas having screenings.

What is The Broken Hearts Gallery about?

The film focuses on Lucy Gulliver, a young woman in her 20s who has just gone through a breakup and decides to open up a gallery bearing the name The Broken Hearts Gallery – at which people are able to leave items and keepsakes that remind them of their past relationships.

The gallery becomes a hit, with word quickly spreading and a movement soon forming that helps to give a new start to broken-hearted romantics from far and wide – and Lucy herself is one of those to benefit.

Who is in the cast of The Broken Hearts Gallery?

The lead role of Lucy is played by Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan, whose previous big screen credits include Blockers, Hala and Bad Education – while her love interest, Nick, is played by Dacre Montgomery – who you might recognise as Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things and for his role in the 2017 Power Rangers film.

The extensive supporting cast includes Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan), Molly Gordon (Booksmart), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Bernadette Peters (Mozart in the Jungle), Arturo Castro (Broad City) and Suki Waterhouse (Misbehaviour).

The Broken Hearts Gallery trailer

You can catch a first glimpse of the film by watching the trailer below.

