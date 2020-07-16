Netflix drops eye-popping first trailer for Liza Koshy dance film Work It

Liza Koshy and Sabrina Carpenter lead an all-dancing cast in upcoming Netflix comedy film Work It, following an ambitious student who dreams of dancing her way into a prestigious college.

Serving up some serious Step Up/ Bring It On vibes, the film follows Carpenter’s character, an underdog wannabe dancer who is rejected from the school’s competitive dance troupe, and whose talented pal (Koshy) agrees to help her set up a rival group.

The film’s synopsis reads, “When Quinn Ackerman’s (Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.”

In the trailer, Quinn teams up with an eclectic group of dancers, including: her friend Jas (Koshy); the former choreographer of the rival school dance troupe (The Thunderbirds); a diamond-in-the-rough dancer flying under the radar on social media; and a Conan O’Brien lookalike who is supposedly the “best flipper in town”.

The film is from the same makers behind To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth – so it was hardly surprising when we spotted Jordan Fisher, who played Lara Jean’s sixth grade crush John Ambrose in the sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Meanwhile the hilarious stand up comic Michelle Buteau also appears in the trailer, apparently playing a straight-talking college admissions administrator who serves up some hard truths to Quinn (sample: “Squirrel friend, are you for real?”).

The film, also exec produced by Carpenter, will be released 7th August, and you can watch the brand new trailer below.

One ragtag team of dancers. One giant competition. ???? ???? ???? ???? WORK IT, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Jordan Fisher, will dance its way into your life on 7 August, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/so9wciKMVP — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

