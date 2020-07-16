Disney+ Home Alone reboot casts Kenan Thompson

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson has been added to the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ Home Alone remake.

The actor and comedian was announced by Disney alongside two new additions, Ally Maki (Giggle McDimples in Toy Story 4) and Chris Parnell (Archer).

The actors will be joining the already-announced line-up, which includes child actor Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), and Rob Delaney and The Office US star Ellie Kemper.

The film was originally rumoured to be working towards a Christmas 2020 release date. However, production on the film has – like many other projects – been stalled due to the global coronavirus pandemic and lockdown and there’s been no word as to whether or not it will now be scheduled for the following festive period, in 2021.

While the film’s exact plot has been kept under wraps, Deadline reports the reboot will focus on a young boy (Yates) who is at war with a couple (played by Delaney and Kemper) over a lost figurine.

It’s not yet known whether Yates, who is British, will be adopting an American accent for the remake, or if the central family will be British.

The film will also no doubt feature some very careless parents who accidentally leave their child alone over the Christmas holidays – alongside some daring and extravagant booby traps set for potential home invaders and thieves (who perhaps have their eye on a priceless figurine).

The original 1990s film starred Macauley Culkin as the resourceful Kevin McCallister, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Culkin or one of the film’s original cast members make a surprise cameo during the Disney+ reboot.

