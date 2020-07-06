What’s the best Frozen song? Vote for your favourite and rank all 16 tracks

Asking anyone to choose a favourite Frozen song is sort of like asking a parent who their favourite child is: it’s impossible to do – but that’s what we’re doing.

The Frozen movies bring plenty to the table, great storytelling, fantasy and fairytale magic and humour as well as stunning, moving songs.

It’s nothing new in terms of Disney movies, we’re used to a catchy soundtrack.

Following the likes of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin with Alan Menken’s touch to The Lion King with a bit of Elton John magic dusted over it, Disney’s back catalogue has much to offer.

But Frozen really grabbed us – to the point parents were tearing their hair at the thought of playing Let It Go for their kids one more time. For us, it was a case of actively offering to drive places just to belt out the big tracks in the solitude of the car. Just us?

The song went on to win an Oscar, but is it the best Frozen song? Frozen 2 followed in 2019 bringing with it some potential contenders like Into the Unknown as Elsa hears a voice and Show Yourself, though it was nearly cut.

We can at least agree, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the songwriting duo behind the music of Frozen, really outdid themselves. Add to that Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel’s powerful musical voice as Elsa, as well as Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf. That’s before we even get to Evan Rachel Woods as Iduna and Sterling K Brown – a new addition to the cast.

Upvote the best Frozen songs below and help us come up with the definitive ranked list.

Now lets hope there’s no Frozen 3 then we’ll have to do this all over again… (of course we want Frozen 3 who are we kidding?)

Frozen 1 soundtrack

The two-sided deluxe edition gave us the cut songs too:

Frozen 2 soundtrack

