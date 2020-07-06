Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat streaming free before Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals take a break

Theatre fans will once again be able to watch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat for free online this Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On has been keeping musical theatre fans entertained by uploading free streams of major productions every weekend.

The initiative was set up by Webber himself in aid of charities benefiting the arts, streaming several of his most famous shows before Universal took the baton to share classics from other creators.

This coming Friday 10th July will mark the closure of this “season” of shows, by returning to the world of Webber for a free stream of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The stream will go live at 7pm BST on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel and will be available for 48 hours, with the option for viewers to make a charitable donation.

But don’t fear, theatre fanatics! The channel’s hiatus will only be brief, as it is expected to return in mid-August with an all-new season of fantastic shows to get stuck into.

Fans can keep up to date with The Shows Must Go On by subscribing to their YouTube channel, or following them on Facebook and Twitter.

