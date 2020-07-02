Kristen Bell on how Frozen 2 song was inspired by her real life battle with depression

Kristen Bell has opened up on how her own mental health helped inspire one of the Frozen 2 songs.

In the sequel, Bell sings The Next Right Thing, a heartfelt song giving us an insight into how Anna feels as she realises she’s all alone (no spoilers).

Bell recently revealed the song came from a conversation with co-director Jennifer Lee where she was honest about how she related to her character.

“When Anna thinks everyone around her has perished she has to look inward and realise what else there is to live for,” she says in the Disney+ Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 docu-series.

“And this mantra of ‘do the next right thing’ came out of a conversation that Jen and I had really early on about my anxiety and depression.

“I think ‘The Next Right Thing’, it really is for anyone who is feeling low and struggling and does not know what to do. Because the only thing you can do at those lowest moments is one step at a time.”

Bell was completely honest about her own experience, adding: “When I’m experiencing that, for me, if I wake up and I’m feeling very low, all I’ve got do is step out of bed and then, the next right thing is to brush my teeth, and the next right thing is to go and have a cup of coffee, and the next right thing is to wake my kids up.

“And I take those steps incrementally when the world and its problems seem too big for me to handle.”

