Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Kristen Bell on how Frozen 2 song was inspired by her real life battle with depression
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Kristen Bell on how Frozen 2 song was inspired by her real life battle with depression

Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, opened up about how her mental health inspired a song in the Disney movie.

Kristen Bell opens up about depression

Kristen Bell has opened up on how her own mental health helped inspire one of the Frozen 2 songs.

Advertisement

In the sequel, Bell sings The Next Right Thing, a heartfelt song giving us an insight into how Anna feels as she realises she’s all alone (no spoilers).

Bell recently revealed the song came from a conversation with co-director Jennifer Lee where she was honest about how she related to her character.

“When Anna thinks everyone around her has perished she has to look inward and realise what else there is to live for,” she says in the Disney+ Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 docu-series.

“And this mantra of ‘do the next right thing’ came out of a conversation that Jen and I had really early on about my anxiety and depression.

Anna in Frozen 2 The Next Right Thing
Disney

“I think ‘The Next Right Thing’, it really is for anyone who is feeling low and struggling and does not know what to do. Because the only thing you can do at those lowest moments is one step at a time.”

Bell was completely honest about her own experience, adding: “When I’m experiencing that, for me, if I wake up and I’m feeling very low, all I’ve got do is step out of bed and then, the next right thing is to brush my teeth, and the next right thing is to go and have a cup of coffee, and the next right thing is to wake my kids up.

“And I take those steps incrementally when the world and its problems seem too big for me to handle.”

Frozen 2 is on Disney+ 3rd July (along with Hamilton) – you can sign up for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month.

Advertisement

Re-watch our Disney+ Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 Live Q&A with co-director Chris Buck, animation supervisor Wayne Unten and animator Malerie Walters. 

Tags

All about Frozen

Amazon Frozen Toy Sale Ultimate Arandelle Castle Playset
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Best Frozen songs

What’s the best Frozen song? Vote for your favourite and rank all 16 tracks

Olaf fact check

Fact-checking Olaf’s science: From turtles “breathing out their butts” to how often you blink

Chris Buck on Frozen 2

Exclusive Frozen director reveals the biggest challenge with Frozen 2 - and key difference between the two films

How Frozen 2 is linked to Pocahontas and Moana

Exclusive Frozen 2 animator reveals how film is linked to Pocahontas and Moana