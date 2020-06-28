Edgar Wright teases potential Scott Pilgrim anime project: “It’s being discussed as we speak”

Edgar Wright has spoken about the possibility of revisiting Scott Pilgrim vs The World – hinting that an anime version could be in the pipeline.

The Hot Fuzz director, who helmed the Scott Pilgrim film starring Michael Cera in 2010, has claimed that talks are ongoing regarding a new project based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wright said, “There’s some plans – and there’s nothing official yet – but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way.

“We’ve been talking with Bryan and with Jared (LeBoff, the executive producer) for a while. What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak.”

In the same article, O’Malley mentioned that he had sketched an alternate version of the character while in lockdown – giving him a huge beard.

He said, “I would like to revisit the characters [in comic form] and see what they’re up to. I sketched Scott early in the pandemic with a huge beard. I think that would be a funny image.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World debuted to positive reviews in 2010 and in the decade since has remained popular, gaining a cult following.

Wright has gone on to direct The World’s End – the final film in his Cornetto trilogy – and Baby Driver, while his latest project, Last Night in Soho, which was originally slated for a 2020 release, is now expected to arrive next year – having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.