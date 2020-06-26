Downton Abbey is available on NOW TV – how to watch series for free

It wasn’t so long ago that the long-awaited Downton Abbey movie was released in cinemas, but if you didn’t manage to see it – or just want to see it again – you now have your chance.

Advertisement

The movie brought back all the familiar faces including Maggie Smith as the Dowager as the Crawley family prepared to welcome the Queen to their humble abode.

Downton Abbey the movie is now available on Sky Cinema, but if you don’t have Sky then you can sign up for NOW TV with a seven-day free trial thanks to the Sky Cinema Pass for £11.99 a month.

The pass renews after the free trial, so just make sure you’ve decided if you want to continue or not before then.

After you’ve caught up you may want to binge the whole Downton Abbey series, which you can watch in its entirety with the NOW TV Entertainment Pass – you can combine the two on NOW TV too.

Word of warning though, the series is only on the service until 30th August, 2020, so be quick and get in that summer viewing – there’s 52 episodes to watch.

If you fancy a different movie there’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Annabelle Comes Home on Sky Cinema and NOW TV. If you haven’t got Disney Plus Frozen 2 also arrives on 3rd July, IT Chapter Two on 10th July and Ad Astra on 17th July.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.