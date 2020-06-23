Netflix releases trailer for Over the Moon starring Sandra Oh and Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo

Streaming giant Netflix has released the first trailer at new animated film Over the Moon – which boasts an impressive voice cast including Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Grammy winner Phillipa Soo (Hamilton).

The film is the feature length directorial debut for Glen Keane, who previously won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball, and also stars Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians), John Cho (Searching), Ruthie Ann Miles (All Rise).

According to the streaming platform, the film tells the story of a bright young girl who builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess, and ends up on an unexpected quest.

Over the Moon is described as “an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination”.

The films includes songs written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park and is currently slated for an Autumn release on Netflix – with no exact date having been provided as yet.

The trailer introduces viewers to many of the main characters and the pleasing visual style of the film, as the main character promises to prove the existence of the Moon Goddess after members of her family cast doubt on whether she’s real – and it looks like she’ll get thrown into all sorts of adventures right away.

You can watch it in full below:

