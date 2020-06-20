Will there be a Frozen 3? What the Disney directors and cast have said

After a six-year wait to see Anna and Elsa return to the big screen, Disney super fans are now wondering how long they’ll have to wait to see the iconic duo again.

Frozen 2 was released in cinemas in November 2019 and picked up with the gang three years after the events of the first film.

But, will the story continue any longer? Here’s what we know so far about a potential Frozen 3.

Will there be a Frozen 3?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the film’s release, Frozen 2 producer Peter Del Vecho told said: “We didn’t know there would be a Frozen 2 when we made Frozen, and we certainly have not thought beyond Frozen 2.

“What was important to us was to create a movie that felt tied to the first movie and complete in and of itself. That’s how we approached the first movie. I can’t think beyond it, we haven’t even finished this movie yet, so to even think of the possibility of starting this process all over again seems daunting to me.”

That may sound quite bleak for fans of the series, but there is still hope. Frozen 2 surpassed the colossal $1.2 billion that the first film made worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animation of all time.

Now RadioTimes.com has spoken with co-director Chris Buck for the launch of Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 as it hit Disney+ ahead of Frozen 2 coming to the streaming site on 3rd July.

He said: “After the first movie it took us about a year before we even thought about a chapter two because you are so emotionally and physically spent by the end of it – and the documentary sort of shows that, and you know it’s three to four years that kind of intensity.

“You need a break and to regroup and think. For us, I would say…ask us in six months!”

What has the cast said about Frozen 3?

The cast and crew of Frozen have given mixed signals so far about the prospect of a third movie.

When Yahoo Movies asked whether she would be involved in more Frozen projects in the future, Elsa voice actor Idina Menzel simply said: “I hope so.”

However, Alfred Molina, who provides the voice of King Agnarr, told Variety: “I don’t think there will be a [Frozen] 3, that’s what I’ve heard but who knows? Those kinds of decisions are way above my pay grade.”

Co-director Jennifer Lee found some middle ground while speaking to Yahoo Movies about Frozen II: “For me it felt final but we always say, never say never… right now, we’re just happy to be done.”

You can watch the full Disney+ Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 Live Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook.