Jamie Foxx bulks up for Mike Tyson biopic and reveals strict regime and diet
Jamie Foxx has revealed the strict exercise and diet plan he has to stick to as he prepares to play Mike Tyson in the upcoming biopic.
The actor, 52, has been training to play the world heavyweight champion and has kept up his gruelling regime even in lockdown.
Foxx shared what his workouts involved on an Instagram Live with American producer Mark Birnbaum.
Talking about the biopic he said: “What I’m doing right now is changing the body. Now what I do every other day, I do sixty pull ups, we do sixty dips, we do 100 push ups – changing the body.”
There’s still a way to go though, as Foxx admitted while his top half is now in shape he still has work to do on his bottom half to reach the Tyson physique.
“I ain’t got no legs! I ain’t got no calves, so we’re going to have to get some prosthetics for that – we’re going to be shooting the top half,” he said.
If you’re wondering what Foxx is aiming for, he’ll start at 216lbs – that’s 15st 4lbs – when filming finally kicks off and he’ll continue to bulk as filming continues.
Foxx also shared pictures of his new shape.
“We will balloon to 225 to 230lbs, to look like 250lbs on screen,” he said. “We’re on our way!”
The transformation begins… “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time… people always ask me when is it going to happen?… things have finally lined up… A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing… yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process… like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!
The Mike Tyson biopic has been long-rumoured with Tyson himself talking about the ongoing discussions.
Back in 2013 he talked about Foxx: “Me and Jamie Foxx are in discussion, and we’re gonna do it.
“Within a year to 18 months, we’re going to do the Mike Tyson story and he’s going to portray me, and now they have this new animation; because you know Jamie’s pretty much my age so he can’t portray me but they have this new system.”
Tyson is referring to anti-ageing tech seen in The Irishman as Robert De Nero, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci got the de-ageing treatment.